How to watch Super Bowl 58 and other FAQs answered

Here’s a breakdown of how to watch, listen to or stream Super Bowl 58 between the Chiefs and 49ers, along with other questions about the game at Allegiant Stadium.

Allegiant Stadium is seen dressed up for the Super Bowl as Super Bowl preparations continue, on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, February 11, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Fans, guests and media members fill the stands and field as Kansas City Chiefs players and coaches take questions during the Super Bowl Opening Night celebration at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Traffic moves along I-15 past Allegiant Stadium ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Super Bowl 58 takes place Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in a city that was once a pariah to the NFL.

It just so happens to involve two of the Raiders’ top rivals. The Chiefs and Raiders have been division rivals since the 1960s, and the 49ers and Raiders competed for supremacy for years in the Bay Area.

The decades of dreaming, years of planning and months of hype will come down to four quarters on a field slid into place from outside the stadium.

Here are answers to frequently asked questions about the game:

Which network is televising the game, and who are the announcers?

Jim Nantz will be on the play-by-play call of the TV broadcast on CBS (locally KLAS-8) with former NFL quarterback Tony Romo as the lead analyst. Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn will serve as the sideline reporters, and former referee Gene Steratore will provide analysis of the rules. The game begins on CBS at 3:30 p.m., with the pregame show at 11 a.m. Coverage also can be accessed through Paramount+, the CBS app and through NFL+. The Spanish language broadcast will air on Univision. An alternative, kid-friendly broadcast will air on Nickelodeon with virtual-reality graphics and Nickelodeon characters.

Is there anything special about the radio broadcast?

Westwood One will distribute the radio play-by-play call through local affiliates, including KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM) in Las Vegas, with Kevin Harlan and former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner calling the game. Harlan’s daughter, Olivia Harlan Decker, will be working for London-based Sky Sports, making them the first father-daughter duo to work the same Super BowlSiriusXM will also carry the game on multiple channels, which will include the local calls from both teams. Audio is available at westwoodonesports.com, NFL+ and the NFL app.

Who is favored and has the line moved?

The 49ers are favored by 2 points, and while the number has bounced around from 1½ to 2½, it hasn’t hit the key number of 3 or dropped down to pick ’em. The total has been around 47½.

Can you bet on the coin toss?

Sure, if you must. And why not? There’s only one first Super Bowl in Las Vegas, right? There are thousands of prop bets available at sportsbooks, but don’t be surprised if some of those wild exotic props you see advertised on social media aren’t available on the betting menu in the state. Nevada gaming regulations prohibit wagering on events that aren’t determined by a box score. So you can’t bet on how many times singer Taylor Swift is shown on camera.

Now that you mentioned it …

There has been no official confirmation that the world’s biggest pop star and the love interest of Chiefs star Travis Kelce will be in attendance. Swift has a Saturday night concert in Tokyo, but the time difference and accessibility of a private plane make it possible for her to make it to Allegiant Stadium in plenty of time.

But will she perform at halftime?

Highly doubtful. Usher is the headliner, and a surprise collab with Tay Tay would likely break the internet, but despite all the moaning and groaning from the “Dads, Brads and Chads,” Swift has done her best just to be a fan and allow Kelce to have his shine during games. Usher will undoubtedly have a special guest or three, but it’s probably not going to be T Swizzle.

How did the Chiefs get here?

Kansas City had to go on the road in the postseason for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era. They won in Buffalo and Baltimore after starting the run at home with a win over Miami in frigid temperatures. The offense has started to find its stride during this run after struggling for stretches in the regular season.

How did the 49ers get here?

The top seed in the NFC won two home games, but it wasn’t always pretty. San Francisco rallied against the Packers and the Lions.

How many times have the Chiefs played in the Super Bowl?

This will be the sixth appearance for the Chiefs, who are 3-2 and can win their third title in five years.

How many times have the 49ers played in the Super Bowl?

This will be the eighth appearance for the 49ers, who are 5-2 after losing their past in the game. They lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 54 and last won a title in 1994.

How much money does the winning team get?

Each player on the winning team will receive a bonus of $164,000, a $7,000 increase over last year’s figure.

How much money does the losing team get?

Each player on the losing team will receive a bonus of $89,000.

How much are tickets on the secondary market?

Though the market is fluid, the lowest price for two tickets together on Stubhub is $5,906 per seat in the 300 level, not including fees. Want a pair together in the 100-level club seats? They can be had for a cool $11,705 per seat on StubHub.

How much does an ad cost?

The cost of a national 30-second spot during the game is reportedly about $7 million.

How does overtime work?

The new overtime procedures passed by the NFL last year for postseason games will be in effect should the game be tied after four quarters.

Under the new rules, both teams will get possession even if the first team to possess the ball scores a touchdown. If the team that gets possession first doesn’t score a touchdown, or if the score is tied after each team has had the ball, the next score would end the game. If the team that possesses the ball first commits a safety on the first possession, the kickoff team would win.

Who are the officials?

The crew will be led by veteran referee Bill Vinovich, who was also the lead official when the Chiefs and 49ers met in Super Bowl 54. One of his most memorable postseason moments was when he was the lead official for the NFC championship game in 2019 when there was no call on what appeared to be a blatant pass interference against the Rams that propelled them to a Super Bowl appearance. Terry Killens (umpire), Patrick Holt (down judge), Mark Perlman (line judge), Tom Hill (field judge), Allen Baynes (side judge), Brad Freeman (back judge) and Mike Chase (replay official) will also work the game. Killens will become the first former player who competed in a Super Bowl to serve as an official in the game.

Where will the 2025 Super Bowl be played?

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

