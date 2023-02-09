How to watch Super Bowl LVII and more

Here are some answers to frequently asked questions about Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Workers prepare for the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game outside State Farm Stadium, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

A Kanasas City Chiefs fan has her picture taken at the Super Bowl LVII logo at the Super Bowl Experience leading up to the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game in Phoenix, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell poses for a photo with Play 60 Super Kid, Julia Crossly of Arizona, after a news conference ahead of the Super Bowl 57 football game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin speaks after being introduced as the winner of the Alan Page Community Award during a news conference ahead of the Super Bowl 57 NFL football game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Phoenix. At center looking on are Damar Hamlin's parents Mario and Nina Hamlin. At far left is NFLPA President JC Tretter.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell poses for a photo after a news conference ahead of the Super Bowl 57 football game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Workers hold up the logos of the Philadelphia Eagles, left, and the Kansas Chiefs as they build the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center leading up to the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game in Phoenix, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. The Eagles and the Chiefs will play in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Workers prepare for the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game outside State Farm Stadium, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Workers prepare for the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game outside State Farm Stadium, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Workers prepare State Farm Stadium, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. for the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game on Feb. 12. (AP Photo/Matt York)

A worker arrives with a Super Bowl logo mural as the Super Bowl Experience is built at the Phoenix Convention Center leading up to the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game in Phoenix, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Here are some answers to frequently asked questions about Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona:

Which network is televising the game, and who are the announcers?

Kevin Burkhardt will be on the play-by-play call of the TV broadcast on Fox (locally KVVU-5) with former NFL tight end Greg Olsen as the lead analyst. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will serve as the sideline reporters, and former referee Mike Pereira will provide analysis of the rules. The game begins on Fox at 3:30 p.m., with the pregame show starting at 10 a.m. Coverage also can be accessed through FoxSports.com, the Fox Sports app and through NFL-Plus. The Spanish language broadcast will air on Fox Deportes.

Is the game also on radio?

Westwood One will distribute the radio play-by-play call through local affiliates, including KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM) in Las Vegas, with Kevin Harlan and former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner calling the game. SiriusXM will also carry the game on multiple channels, which will include the local calls from both teams. Audio is available at westwoodonesports.com, NFL-Plus and the NFL app.

Who is favored and has the line moved?

The Eagles are currently favored by 1½ points, though the Chiefs briefly opened as slight favorites immediately after the conference championship games. The total has been bouncing back and forth from 50½ to 51.

What are some of the best prop bets?

There are prop bets available for just about every player from rushing yards to passing yards to targets and whether they will score a touchdown. Anything that can be measured in a box score is pretty much available to bet. But the truly fun bets are things like whether the Eagles, Flyers and Temple University men’s basketball team will all win their game Sunday. The yes is 14-1 at William Hill, by the way. Will there be more sacks or field goals in the game? Will a team convert a fourth-down in their own territory? There’s really no limit to what’s available on the betting board for the biggest game of the season.

Can you bet on the coin toss?

Do you really want to lay juice on the toss of a coin? Of course you do. Heads and tails are both -101 at the Westgate SuperBook.

What are some of the best storylines?

Kansas City coach Andy Reid’s first head coaching job in the NFL was with Philadelphia, where he was in charge from 1999 to 2012. He quickly found a new home in Kansas City and has led them to three Super Bowl appearances with one win. It’s not the only bond between the teams. The Eagles’ starting center is Jason Kelce, the brother of Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce. They host a podcast together during the season called “New Heights.” The health of Patrick Mahomes is also something to monitor as he continues to recover from a high ankle sprain suffered three weeks ago in the Chiefs’ first playoff game.

Who are some players to watch?

This is a great matchup of quarterbacks, as Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts are MVP finalists, with Mahomes expected to win the award. The Chiefs will look to get tight end Travis Kelce heavily involved in the passing game as usual, while their defense will need another big effort from interior force Chris Jones. One of the biggest moves of the offseason was Philadelphia’s acquisition of wide receiver A.J. Brown, who is a big-play threat. Edge defender Haason Reddick anchors a ferocious Eagles’ pass rush.

Who did the Chiefs beat to advance?

After beating Jacksonville in the divisional round, Kansas City defeated Cincinnati 23-20 in the AFC championship game on a 45-yard field goal by Harrison Butker in the closing seconds.

Who did the Eagles beat to advance?

Philadelphia won both of its playoff games in blowout fashion. The Eagles crushed the division-rival Giants 38-7 before beating San Francisco 31-7 after both of the 49ers’ quarterbacks were injured and the team was limited to running the ball.

When was the last time both No. 1 seeds advanced?

The Eagles and Chiefs had first-round byes as a result of being the top seed in the NFC and AFC, respectively. It’s the first time both top seeds have advanced to the Super Bowl since the Eagles played the Patriots after the 2018 season. Before the 2020 season, two teams in each conference received a first-round bye. Now only one team in each conference gets that privilege.

How many times have the Chiefs played in the Super Bowl?

This will be the fifth appearance for the Chiefs, who are 2-2. They played in Super Bowl I in 1967, losing to the Packers. They defeated the Vikings in Super Bowl IV in 1970, beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in 2020 and lost to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV in 2021.

How many times have the Eagles played in the Super Bowl?

This will be the fourth appearance for the Eagles, who are 1-2. They lost to the Raiders in Super Bowl XV in 1981 and to the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005 and defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl LII in 2018.

How much money does the winning team get?

Each player on the winning team will receive a bonus of $157,000, a $7,000 increase over last year’s figure.

How much money does the losing team get?

Each player on the losing team will receive a bonus of $82,000.

How much are tickets on the secondary market?

The lowest price for two tickets together is $3,405 per seat in the 400-level. Want a pair together in the 100-level near the 40-yard line? They can be had for a cool $32,400 per seat on StubHub, before fees.

How much does an ad cost?

The cost of a national 30-second spot during the game broadcast is up about $500,000 this year to $7 million.

How many people will watch on the different platforms?

It’s expected somewhere around 110 million Americans will watch the game in some form. Worldwide, the audience is expected to be just more than 200 million.

How much money is estimated to be spent on food at parties?

According to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, the total amount of money spent on food, drinks, apparel and decorations is about $16.5 billion.

What’s the most popular food consumed at parties?

Chips and dip top the list of most common menu items around the United States, though chicken wings rule the day in terms of meat. According to the National Chicken Council, Americans will eat 1.4 billion wings Sunday.

Who will perform at halftime?

Rihanna and her 14 No. 1 hits and 31 top 10 singles will headline the halftime show. No special guests have been confirmed, but the list of artists who have collaborated with her over the years includes Jay-Z, Drake, Kanye West, Eminem and Paul McCartney.

Who will sing the national anthem?

Country music star Chris Stapleton will sing the anthem, with Babyface performing “America The Beautiful.” Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

In sign language, Oscar winner Troy Kotsur will interpret the national anthem alongside Stapleton, Navajo Nation member Colin Denny “America The Beautiful,” and Justina Miles “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” as well as the American Sign Language version of the halftime show.

Can you bet on the time it takes to sing the national anthem?

Not in Nevada. But let’s just say 1:59 is a time to watch. The longest rendition at a Super Bowl was 2:36 by Alicia Keys, while Neil Diamond clocked the shortest time at 1:02. The average anthem time for all Super Bowls is 1:43, but Whitney Houston’s legendary performance at Super Bowl XXV in 1991 marked a turning point. The average length is 1:57 since that time.

How does overtime work?

The new overtime procedures passed by the NFL this season for postseason games will be in effect should the game be tied after four quarters.

Under the new rules, both teams will get possession even if the first team to possess the ball scores a touchdown. If the team that gets possession first doesn’t score a touchdown, or if the score is tied after each team has had the ball, the next score would end the game. If the team that possesses the ball first commits a safety on the first possession, the kickoff team would win.

Who are the officials?

The crew will be led by veteran referee Carl Cheffers, who has been an official since 2000 and served as referee in two previous Super Bowls. He was the referee when the Chiefs lost to the Buccaneers and set a record for most penalties in a first half. Roy Ellison (umpire), Jerod Phillips (down judge), Jeff Bergman (line judge), John Jenkins (field judge), Eugene Hall (side judge), Dino Paganelli (back judge) and Mark Butterworth (replay official) will also work the game.

Where will the 2024 Super Bowl be played?

Allegiant Stadium. The game will be in New Orleans in 2025.

