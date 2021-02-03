In His Own Words: ex-Raider Reggie Kinlaw on Super Bowl XV

Oakland Raiders linebacker Rod Martin (53) intercepts a pass and runs upfield during Super Bowl XV, Sunday, Jan. 25, 1981, in New Orleans. The Oakland Raiders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 27-10. Tony Tomsic via AP)

In His Own Words: Defensive tackle Reggie Kinlaw

“Once we landed in New Orleans and got to the hotel and went through media day, with all the players having their own interview tables and all the media on hand, I immediately understood ‘we’re somewhere pretty darned special.’ And for us as a wild-card team, having to win road games in Cleveland and San Diego to just to get to the Super Bowl, it was incredible.

“We had so many new players that year, so it wasn’t until the middle of the season that we really started to get into a groove and really build trust and chemistry. At that point, we really started to put it all together.

“But the moment we realized we could truly go all the way was when we played the Cleveland Browns in the playoffs and got the interception in the end zone to hold on win 14-12. Because the next game was against the San Diego Chargers, who we played twice a year and we knew them really well. They beat us twice, but they weren’t going to beat us a third time. So it was nice to beat them, to show them and everyone else we were a team that could get to the Super Bowl.

“Interestingly enough, it was the Philadelphia Eagles who we played in the Super Bowl and, kind of like the Chargers, the Eagles beat us in that regular-season meeting and we had the mentality that you beat us once, you can’t beat us again.

“Our offense was clicking. We picked up running back Kenny King that year from Houston. Wide receiver Bobby Chandler from Buffalo, We had a great offensive line with Gene Upshaw and all those guys. And, of course, we had Jim Plunkett and Cliff Branch. Plus, we had a defense that had Ted Hendricks, Lester Hayes, Matt Millan, Rod Martin, Bob Nelson, John Matuszak. What a great group of players. I was the man in the middle, didn’t say much. In fact, Lyle Alzado called me the quiet assassin. So it was an honor to play with those guys.

“So many things stand out from that game, but Rod Martin getting three interceptions really stands out. You’re talking about a 12th round pick, a guy everyone said was too small to play linebacker. He got cut by the Raiders, has to go to San Francisco and then comes back to the Raiders and he becomes an All-Pro? Come on man. He was a student of that position.

“To have my old college roommate, Kenny King, on my side, it was mind-blowing. And to see him on that 80-yard touchdown was incredible. Very seldom did they throw Kenny the ball. And I said I know my man is fixing to catch this ball, and once he does he’s going to the house. And that’s what he did. That jump-started us. Once we got the offense making plays we knew, as a defense, it was time do our part.”

As told to the Review-Journal’s Vinny Bonsignore.