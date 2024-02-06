48°F
Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs speak to the media ahead of Super Bowl 58

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2024 - 11:00 am
 
Updated February 6, 2024 - 11:50 am
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce meets with the media on Tues., Feb 6, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid meets with the media on Tues., Feb 6, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Kansas City Chiefs met with the media today from their hotel in Lake Las Vegas. Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were among those to speak.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

THE LATEST
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks to the media during NFL football Super Bo ...
Patrick Mahomes tight-lipped about dad’s arrest ahead of Super Bowl
By Mark Anderson AP Sports Writer

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Monday night his father was “doing good” after his arrest for driving while intoxicated, but otherwise was tight-lipped about the situation.

