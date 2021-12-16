34°F
Las Vegas celebrates Super Bowl announcement on marquees

Las Vegas Super Bowl marquee takeover
Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2021 - 12:07 am
 
The Fremont Street Experience light show announces Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, the 2024 Super Bow ...
The Fremont Street Experience light show announces Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, the 2024 Super Bowl will take place in Las Vegas. The canopy show was part of a citywide marquee takeover celebrating Las Vegas being awarded Super Bowl LVIII, which will take place at Allegiant stadium Feb. 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Allegiant Stadium features a 2024 Super Bowl LVIII message on itÕs marquee in celebration of t ...
Allegiant Stadium features a 2024 Super Bowl LVIII message on itÕs marquee in celebration of the announcement of Las VegasÕ first-ever Super Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A marquee on the Strip celebrating the announcement that Las Vegas will host Super Bowl LVIII a ...
A marquee on the Strip celebrating the announcement that Las Vegas will host Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
A marquee on the Strip celebrating the announcement that Las Vegas will host Super Bowl LVIII a ...
A marquee on the Strip celebrating the announcement that Las Vegas will host Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Marquees along the Strip show the announcement that Super Bowl III will be held in Las Vegas on ...
Marquees along the Strip show the announcement that Super Bowl III will be held in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 15 in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal
A marquee on the Strip celebrating the announcement that Las Vegas will host Super Bowl LVIII a ...
A marquee on the Strip celebrating the announcement that Las Vegas will host Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
A marquee on the Strip celebrating the announcement that Las Vegas will host Super Bowl LVIII a ...
A marquee on the Strip celebrating the announcement that Las Vegas will host Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
A marquee on the Strip celebrating the announcement that Las Vegas will host Super Bowl LVIII a ...
A marquee on the Strip celebrating the announcement that Las Vegas will host Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Valley celebrated the announcement that Super Bowl LVIII is coming to Las Vegas. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium.

Marquees around the Strip and downtown Las Vegas proclaimed the announcement, including the Viva Vision canopy at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas.

For more about Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, visit lvrj.com/SB58.

