Las Vegas celebrates Super Bowl announcement on marquees
Marquees around the Strip and downtown Las Vegas proclaimed Wednesday’s announcement, including the Viva Vision canopy at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas.
On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Valley celebrated the announcement that Super Bowl LVIII is coming to Las Vegas. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium.
Marquees around the Strip and downtown Las Vegas proclaimed the announcement, including the Viva Vision canopy at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas.
For more about Super Bowl LVII