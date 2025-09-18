Las Vegas negotiating with NFL to host 2029 Super Bowl

The NFL and Las Vegas have begun negotiations for hosting duties for Super Bowl 63 in 2029 at Allegiant Stadium, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Allegiant Stadium before the start of Super Bowl 58 between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The empty field before the start of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The empty field before the start of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The empty stands before the start of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The empty stands before the start of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The empty field before the start of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An entertainer performs for 49ers and Chiefs fans arriving at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before their teams complete in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

49ers and Chiefs fans arrive at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before their teams complete in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

49ers fans pose on one side of a Welcome to Las Vegas sign replica while Chiefs fans pose on the other outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas ahead the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

49ers fans Melyssah Morrison and Clinton Meyerhoff of Pacifica, Calif. pose outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas ahead of their team taking on the Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Chiefs fans sisters Margie Morrison of Kansas City, left, and Amy Glynn of Boise, Idaho celebrate outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before their team takes on the 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas could be on the verge of getting its second Super Bowl.

The NFL and the city have begun negotiations for hosting duties for Super Bowl 63 in 2029, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

The deal isn’t imminent, and there is work to be done in the next few weeks. But it’s clear the NFL is interested in returning to Las Vegas, and the city is prepared to oblige.

The NFL declined comment Thursday.

If the NFL and Las Vegas reach terms on an agreement, an announcement could come when owners gather in New York in October for the league’s fall meetings. It also could be announced at the winter meetings in December.

The NFL typically awards Super Bowl sites four years in advance. If that timeline remains intact, news about another Las Vegas Super Bowl could be announced this year.

Within the past year, the Raiders and Las Vegas submitted a letter of intent to the NFL to host a Super Bowl in 2029, 2030 or 2031. The letter was in response to the NFL reaching out to the Raiders and Las Vegas to gauge their interest in being a host city during that time frame.

If it were up to Las Vegas, the game would be an annual event in the city. That’s a consistent message Steve Hill, the chief executive officer and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, has relayed to the NFL during their frequent talks.

“Understanding that we’re kind of kidding, although we’re not really kidding,” Hill said. “If they wanted to do the Super Bowl here every year, we will do it here every year.”

Las Vegas hosted its first Super Bowl on Feb. 11, 2024, when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in Super Bowl 58.

Super Bowl 60 will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California; Super Bowl 61 will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California; and Super Bowl 62 will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.