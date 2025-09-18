Las Vegas negotiating with NFL to host 2029 Super Bowl
The NFL and Las Vegas have begun negotiations for hosting duties for Super Bowl 63 in 2029 at Allegiant Stadium, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.
Las Vegas could be on the verge of getting its second Super Bowl.
The NFL and the city have begun negotiations for hosting duties for Super Bowl 63 in 2029, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.
The deal isn’t imminent, and there is work to be done in the next few weeks. But it’s clear the NFL is interested in returning to Las Vegas, and the city is prepared to oblige.
The NFL declined comment Thursday.
If the NFL and Las Vegas reach terms on an agreement, an announcement could come when owners gather in New York in October for the league’s fall meetings. It also could be announced at the winter meetings in December.
The NFL typically awards Super Bowl sites four years in advance. If that timeline remains intact, news about another Las Vegas Super Bowl could be announced this year.
Within the past year, the Raiders and Las Vegas submitted a letter of intent to the NFL to host a Super Bowl in 2029, 2030 or 2031. The letter was in response to the NFL reaching out to the Raiders and Las Vegas to gauge their interest in being a host city during that time frame.
If it were up to Las Vegas, the game would be an annual event in the city. That’s a consistent message Steve Hill, the chief executive officer and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, has relayed to the NFL during their frequent talks.
“Understanding that we’re kind of kidding, although we’re not really kidding,” Hill said. “If they wanted to do the Super Bowl here every year, we will do it here every year.”
Las Vegas hosted its first Super Bowl on Feb. 11, 2024, when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in Super Bowl 58.
Super Bowl 60 will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California; Super Bowl 61 will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California; and Super Bowl 62 will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.