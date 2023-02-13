Las Vegas officially ‘on the clock’ for 2024 Super Bowl

The handoff officially set the countdown to the 2024 edition taking place Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium.

PHOENIX — There was one more handoff left following the Kansas City Chiefs win over the Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII.

“Las Vegas, you are now on the clock,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday.

The Arizona Host Committee handed over the Super Bowl reins to Las Vegas, officially starting the countdown to the 2024 edition taking place Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium.

“We know how to do it in Las Vegas and the state of Nevada,” Gov. Joe Lombardo said. “You’re going to be dazzled by the lights of the Las Vegas Strip. That you’re going to be amazed at the world-class entertainment. That you’re going to be impressed by the natural beauty of Nevada and you’re going to be impressed by an unforgettable Super Bowl experience at Allegiant Stadium.”

To commemorate the monumental occasion, the Vegas Super Ball was unveiled Monday morning outside of the Phoenix Convention Center. The football weighs 1,200 pounds and is 13 feet long and 8 feet in diameter. It was created to symbolize Super Bowl LVIII, which is expected to be a larger than life event.

The massive football will travel back to Las Vegas on the back of a flatbed truck and make appearances throughout the valley leading up to the big game.

The first Super Bowl in the city’s history will be the fourth major NFL event held in Sin City since the NFL began play in the city in 2020. Las Vegas hosted the last two Pro Bowls and the 2022 NFL draft.

Fans attending the game are expected to generate an estimated total economic impact of more than $500 million based on previous Super Bowls, according to the Las Vegas Super Bowl Committee.

Committee member Jeremy Aguero, an economist previously told the Review-Journal that the weekend revenue will likely top the $ 1 billion mark, when you add the money spent by fans who will be in the city to watch the game at various resorts and sports books.

“The Silver and Black has had a long history of … putting our hearts on the field for our incredible fans,” said Raiders President and Las Vegas Super Bowl Committee member Sandra Douglass Morgan. “I know Las Vegas will do the same as a first-time host city for Super Bowl LVIII.”

