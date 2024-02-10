Las Vegas readies for Super Bowl 58 — LIVE BLOG

Super Bowl 58 kicks off at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, but the pregame festivites are well underway in Las Vegas.

A Super Bowl installment in front of Caesars Palace is seen on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Super Bowl 58 kicks off at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, but the pregame partying is already underway in Las Vegas.

Check back here throughout the day for everything happening in the city during the lead up to the Super Bowl, from weather and traffic to parties an celebrity sightings.

8:45 a.m.

A good day to fly to Vegas

It looks like it’s going to be a good day for flying into Harry Reid International Airport today.

FlightAware, which tracks aircraft movement worldwide, listed 22 flight delays and no cancellations at Las Vegas’ airport as of 8:45 a.m.

Delays or cancellations usually occur as a result of weather or air traffic control snags around the country.

On FlightAware’s “misery map” showing the top U.S. airports for delays and cancellations, Kansas City International Airport was all clear, but San Francisco International and the two nearby airports in Oakland and San Jose had eight delays this morning.

The most delayed airport between 6 and 10 a.m., local time, today: Denver International, with 29 delays. Nationwide, there were 854 delays and 21 cancellations for flights within, into or out of every U.S. airport.

– Richard N. Velotta