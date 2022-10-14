Las Vegas Super Bowl Committee shares partnerships, program plans

Information regarding partnerships and program activities tied to Super Bowl LVII slated for Feb. 11, 2024, were highlighted during the news conference.

The Super Bowl Host Committee provided updates Friday on its efforts to bring the big game to Las Vegas in 2024. (RJ Channel on YouTube)

The large video screen on the east side displays the message that the NFL Super Bowl LVIII will be held at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Dec.15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Super Bowl Host Committee provided updates Friday on its efforts to bring the big game to Las Vegas in 2024.

Committee chair Maury Gallagher, who also serves as chairman for Allegiant Air, Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan and Jeremy Aguero, principal analysts with Applied Analyst, spoke at the event at Allegiant Stadium.

Information regarding partnerships and program activities tied to Super Bowl LVII — slated for Feb. 11, 2024 — were highlighted during the news conference.

The Super Bowl is expected to generate $500 million in economic impact and lead to thousands of jobs and opportunities for small and minority-owned businesses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.