Let madness begin as Super Bowl week kicks off in LA

Super Bowl week officially started on Monday in Los Angeles, though virtual availabilities replaced the media day event that has become an annual circus.

SoFi Stadium is seen Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium is the site of Super Bowl LVI scheduled to be played on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

LOS ANGELES — There was no wild gathering of costumed bloggers from random media inside an arena that typically signals the beginning of Super Bowl week.

Instead of the live media day event, Monday’s media availabilities were done virtually in a sign of things not quite being back to normal.

At least there were a few moments of silliness for those nostalgic for the circus, including Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow declining to answer a question about his celebrity crush.

He and his teammates participated in a pep rally at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday night and will head out to Southern California on Tuesday.

The Rams are, of course, already here. They get to sleep in their own beds for most of the week before becoming the second straight NFC team to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

It’s another factor in why this week could be a bit more subdued than normal, even in a town known for glitz and glamour.

That doesn’t mean the next six days will be devoid of chaos as the football world descends upon Tinsel town to play a game in a $6 billion dollar stadium, not with so many events taking place and so many people making public comments.

While there were only a few stragglers set up at radio row on Monday afternoon, hundreds of radio stations and media outlets will be operating at a frantic pace by Wednesday. All the radio guests will have products to pitch and most are adept are steering conversations away from relevant issues and back to whoever is paying for them to be there.

It’s a flea market the public may never get to experience, but one that will be coming to Las Vegas in just two short years. Be ready. Keep the behind-the-scenes silliness in mind as you view and listen to your favorite shows throughout the week and wonder why exactly some famous actor is discussing some deodorant brand on your favorite podcast.

In one of the more anticipated events of every Super Bowl week, especially for media types, Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday will host his annual news conference. The league has been hit with recent lawsuits from former coaches Jon Gruden and Brian Flores, though it’s not likely Goodell will make much news in regards to either pending litigation.

A more star-studded news conference is the highlight of Thursday’s itinerary as the halftime headliners will assemble at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar form perhaps the only team more popular than the Rams in Los Angeles this week.

Friday brings the first and only live media availabilities for the two Super Bowl squads this week, with the Bengals in downtown Los Angeles and the Rams at their team facility in Thousand Oaks.

The teams make their final preparations on Saturday outside of the public eye while visitors enjoy the Play Football Family Festival and the final day of the Super Bowl Experience, a fan fest at the convention center.

It’s really the centerpiece of any Super Bowl week for fans who can’t get enough of the NFL. The event features meet-and-greets with current players and legends of the game, along with interactive exhibits and a massive NFL Shop.

Like most of the festivities this week, it serves as a preview for what’s to come in Las Vegas in two years. Only that will be bigger and better than ever.

Oh yeah, there’s also some game on Sunday.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.