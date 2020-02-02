LIVE SUPER BOWL BETTING BLOG: 1st prop winner is ‘tails’

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the Chiefs-49ers NFL title game. Follow all the prop action, along with live line movement on the game.

Kansas City Chiefs players take the field before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo runs onto the field before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman, center, reacts after being injured against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. He is active for Sunday's Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Bettors wait in line at Westgate Sportsbook as Super Bowl prop bets are listed on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Westgate, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The wait is over. The Super Bowl of sports betting is here with, well, the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers meet Sunday in Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Chiefs are consensus 1½-point favorites at Las Vegas sportsbooks. The total is 53½, trending down over the past few days from as high as 55 after it shot up from the opener of 51½.

Join us throughout the day as we update all the action for the big game. We’ll track as many of the over a thousand available prop bets as we can, along with the live line movement on the game and anything else that pops up.

UPDATES

3:53 p.m.: Robbie Gould makes a 38-yard field goal, and the 49ers take a 3-0 lead with 7:57 left in the first quarter. No score in the first 6½ minutes cashes at +110. 49ers to score first cashes at -110. First field goal will be over 36½ yards cashes at -110. Either team will make a field goal in the first quarter cashes at -110. The first score of the game will be something besides a touchdown cashes at +140.

3:51 p.m.: First penalty will be on the Chiefs cashes at -120.

3:50 p.m.: Samuel had two nice runs, but his first reception goes well under 11½ yards.

3:47 p.m.: 49ers ripping off some nice gains. George Kittle goes over 10½ yards on his first catch. Deebo Samuel runs for 32 yards to smash his 12½-yard total for the game.

3:45 p.m.: 49ers get the ball, and Tevin Coleman loses a yard on first down. First carry under 3½ yards (-120). Interesting that he’s out there instead of Raheem Mostert.

3:44 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes’ first pass will be incomplete cashes at +170.

3:42 p.m.: First play is a 7-yard run by Damien Williams for the Chiefs. First rush over 3½ yards (+110 odds).

3:38 p.m.: FYI, I will be using the lines from the Westgate as of about an hour ago to grade the props. If you got a better line or price, that’s the name of the game.

3:37 p.m.: The first thing will be checking the flurry of firsts to start the game, as basically every offensive player has a line on the distance of his first rush/reception.

3:35 p.m.: The first winner of the day is … tails on the coin flip, anywhere from -105 to -102 around town depending on the kindness of the sportsbook.

3:27 p.m.: Despite a lot of media discussion, you cannot bet on the length of the national anthem in Las Vegas. Todd Dewey wrote about that this week here. (That was definitely under two minutes, though.)

3:23 p.m.: We’re closing in on kickoff. One last look around the market: Still mostly Chiefs -1½, total 53. Westgate at Chiefs -2, William Hill and CG at 1. Golden Nugget at 54 on the total; Station, Wynn and Boyd at 53½; Circa down to 52½.

Chiefs as high as -130 on the money line, low as -114 at South Point. 49ers as high as +110, as low as even-money.

2:34 p.m.: In case anyone has props involving him, 49ers running back Tevin Coleman is active, as expected, though Jeff Wilson is suiting up as the fourth running back just in case.

2:17 p.m.: Won’t do too much with the cross-sport props, but the Golden Knights’ 3-0 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday might have set up a few bettors well for today.

One Westgate prop had Knights shots on goals -3½ vs. Chiefs points. With 39 shots from the Knights, KC will have to get to 36 for its bettors to cash. Another prop had Marc-Andre Fleury saves -3½ vs. 49ers points. Fleury only had to make 19 saves in a dominant defensive night for Vegas, meaning 49ers backers need only 16 points to cash in.

1:30 p.m.: The Westgate has gone to Chiefs -2, but the consensus line remains Chiefs -1½, total 53½. South Point and William Hill are at Chiefs -1. CG Technology and the Golden Nugget have the total at 54, and Circa Sports and Treasure Island are at 53.

As for the money line, the Chiefs are as high as -135 at CG and the Westgate and as low as -116 at South Point. The 49ers are as high as +115 at CG and the Westgate and as low as even-money at several books around town.

