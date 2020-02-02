LIVE SUPER BOWL BETTING BLOG: Halftime updates on prop bets

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the Chiefs-49ers NFL title game. Follow all the prop action, along with live line movement on the game.

Kansas City Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland (21) intercepts a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers' Kwon Alexander (56) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle (85) runs against Kansas City Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen (49) and Charvarius Ward during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

San Francisco 49ers' Mitch Wishnowsky kicks off against the Kansas City Chiefs to begin the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gestures before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is hit by Kansas City Chiefs' Mike Pennel (64) after throwing an interception during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is pressured by Kansas City Chiefs' Mike Pennel (64) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The wait is over. The Super Bowl of sports betting is here with, well, the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers meet Sunday in Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Chiefs are consensus 1½-point favorites at Las Vegas sportsbooks. The total is 53½, trending down over the past few days from as high as 55 after it shot up from the opener of 51½.

Join us throughout the day as we update all the action for the big game. We’ll track as many of the over a thousand available prop bets as we can, along with the live line movement on the game and anything else that pops up.

UPDATES

5:42 p.m.: Gould makes a 42-yard field goal to put the 49ers on top 13-10 with 9:29 left in the third quarter. 49ers now -140 favorites on the live line (Chiefs +110), spread -1½, total 46½.

5:37 p.m.: Catching up: No score in the final two minutes of the first half cashed at +280.

5:36 p.m.: Deebo Samuel is the leading rusher in the game so far with 53 yards. Didn’t see a prop for that.

5:33 p.m.: Second half underway.

5:20 p.m.: Let’s check in on how the player props are looking at halftime:

Chiefs — Mahomes 304½ passing yards (104 so far), 31½ rushing yards (11); Williams 51½ rushing yards (on cusp with 47), 29½ receiving yards (11); Hill 75½ receiving yards (30); Kelce 76½ receiving yards (20).

49ersGaroppolo 239½ passing yards (89); Mostert 72½ rushing yards (26), 13½ receiving yards (2); Kittle 74½ receiving yards (11); Samuel 54½ receiving yards (23); Sanders 41½ receiving yards (18).

5:03 p.m.: Second-half lines: pick ‘em, total 27 at William Hill; pick (Chiefs juiced to -120), 27½ at Westgate; pick (Chiefs -120), 27 at Circa; Chiefs -½ (-105), total 27 at Station.

5:01 p.m.: A long completion to Kittle gets called back for offensive pass interference and we go to halftime: 49ers 10, Chiefs 10. First-half winners: 49ers +½ (-125), even-money on the money line, total stays under 24½.

4:56 p.m.: Teams pretty content to get to halftime, 19 seconds to go. 49ers are actually favored on the live line at -125, total 47½.

4:45 p.m.: Blake Bell’s 9-yard grab cashes over 1½ yards (even) for his first reception and over 1½ (-130) for the game. The game will be tied after 0-0 cashes at -130.

4:38 p.m.: Kyle Juszczyk bulls into the end zone on a 15-yard pass, and the 49ers tie the game at 10 with 5:05 left in the second quarter. Juszczyk’s first reception goes over 5½ yards (even money) and also puts him over his receiving yardage total for the game (9½). He was 20-1 at the Westgate to score the 49ers’ first TD.

4:34 p.m.: Mostert finally gets his first carry, and it goes under 3½ yards (+120).

4:32 p.m.: Catching up: Mahomes was +290 to score a touchdown. A team will kick a field goal in the second quarter cashes at -300. Butker will make a field goal in the second quarter cashes at +110.

4:30 p.m.: Harrison Butker kicks a 31-yard field goal to put the Chiefs in front 10-3 with 9:32 left in the second quarter. Chiefs now -230 on the live line (49ers +185), spread -4½, total 50½.

4:25 p.m.: Mecole Hardman’s first catch goes under 10½ yards.

4:23 p.m.: Sammy Watkins’ first reception goes over 10½ yards, and the 28-yard catch cashes the prop for his longest catch of the game over 20½.

4:20 p.m.: Bashaud Breeland picks off Jimmy Garoppolo. He was +550 to get an interception. Garoppolo was +190 to throw an interception before he threw a TD pass.

4:19 p.m.: Mostert, who had 220 yards and four TDs in the NFC Championship Game, does not have a carry yet.

4:18 p.m.: Emmanuel Sanders first reception goes over 10½.

4:16 p.m.: End of the first quarter: Chiefs 7, 49ers 3. First-quarter winners: Chiefs -½ (+140), total pushes on 10.

4:14 p.m.: The shortest TD will be under 1½ yards cashes at -180. First TD of the game will not be a passing TD cashes at +120.

4:13 p.m.: At least Circa doesn’t have to sweat a long snapper scoring first anymore.

4:10 p.m.: It was almost Damien Williams, then it was almost Darwin Thompson, then it is Patrick Mahomes scoring the first TD of the Super Bowl on a 1-yard run. Chiefs 7, 49ers 3 with 31 seconds left in the first quarter. Mahomes was 14-1 to score first at the Westgate, 22-1 at Circa.

4:09 p.m.: A lot of first TD drama happening.

4:05 p.m.: Mahomes’ first rush will be over 4½ yards cashes at -120, but we’ll have to check the spot after the fumble to see if it’s a first down.

4:01 p.m.: Travis Kelce’s first reception goes under 10½ yards.

3:58 p.m.: Tyreek Hill’s first reception went under 12½ yards.

3:56 p.m.: Will Gould kick a field goal in the first quarter cashed at +190.

3:53 p.m.: Robbie Gould makes a 38-yard field goal, and the 49ers take a 3-0 lead with 7:57 left in the first quarter. No score in the first 6½ minutes cashes at +110. 49ers to score first cashes at -110. First field goal will be over 36½ yards cashes at -110. Either team will make a field goal in the first quarter cashes at -110. The first score of the game will be something besides a touchdown cashes at +140.

3:51 p.m.: First penalty will be on the Chiefs cashes at -120.

3:50 p.m.: Samuel had two nice runs, but his first reception goes well under 11½ yards.

3:47 p.m.: 49ers ripping off some nice gains. George Kittle goes over 10½ yards on his first catch. Deebo Samuel runs for 32 yards to smash his 12½-yard total for the game.

3:45 p.m.: 49ers get the ball, and Tevin Coleman loses a yard on first down. First carry under 3½ yards (-120). Interesting that he’s out there instead of Raheem Mostert.

3:44 p.m.: Patrick Mahomes’ first pass will be incomplete cashes at +170.

3:42 p.m.: First play is a 7-yard run by Damien Williams for the Chiefs. First rush over 3½ yards (+110 odds).

3:38 p.m.: FYI, I will be using the lines from the Westgate as of about an hour ago to grade the props. If you got a better line or price, that’s the name of the game.

3:37 p.m.: The first thing will be checking the flurry of firsts to start the game, as basically every offensive player has a line on the distance of his first rush/reception.

3:35 p.m.: The first winner of the day is … tails on the coin flip, anywhere from -105 to -102 around town depending on the kindness of the sportsbook.

3:27 p.m.: Despite a lot of media discussion, you cannot bet on the length of the national anthem in Las Vegas. Todd Dewey wrote about that this week here. (That was definitely under two minutes, though.)

3:23 p.m.: We’re closing in on kickoff. One last look around the market: Still mostly Chiefs -1½, total 53. Westgate at Chiefs -2, William Hill and CG at 1. Golden Nugget at 54 on the total; Station, Wynn and Boyd at 53½; Circa down to 52½.

Chiefs as high as -130 on the money line, low as -114 at South Point. 49ers as high as +110, as low as even-money.

2:34 p.m.: In case anyone has props involving him, 49ers running back Tevin Coleman is active, as expected, though Jeff Wilson is suiting up as the fourth running back just in case.

2:17 p.m.: Won’t do too much with the cross-sport props, but the Golden Knights’ 3-0 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday might have set up a few bettors well for today.

One Westgate prop had Knights shots on goals -3½ vs. Chiefs points. With 39 shots from the Knights, KC will have to get to 36 for its bettors to cash. Another prop had Marc-Andre Fleury saves -3½ vs. 49ers points. Fleury only had to make 19 saves in a dominant defensive night for Vegas, meaning 49ers backers need only 16 points to cash in.

1:30 p.m.: The Westgate has gone to Chiefs -2, but the consensus line remains Chiefs -1½, total 53½. South Point and William Hill are at Chiefs -1. CG Technology and the Golden Nugget have the total at 54, and Circa Sports and Treasure Island are at 53.

As for the money line, the Chiefs are as high as -135 at CG and the Westgate and as low as -116 at South Point. The 49ers are as high as +115 at CG and the Westgate and as low as even-money at several books around town.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.