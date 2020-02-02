LIVE SUPER BOWL BETTING BLOG: Props, props and more props

Refresh constantly for minute-to-minute updates on the Chiefs-49ers NFL title game. Follow all the prop action, along with live line movement on the game.

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman, center, reacts after being injured against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. He is active for Sunday's Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Bettors wait in line at Westgate Sportsbook as Super Bowl prop bets are listed on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Westgate, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The wait is over. The Super Bowl of sports betting is here with, well, the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers meet Sunday in Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Chiefs are consensus 1½-point favorites at Las Vegas sportsbooks. The total is 53½, trending down over the past few days from as high as 55 after it shot up from the opener of 51½.

Join us throughout the day as we update all the action for the big game. We’ll track as many of the over a thousand available prop bets as we can, along with the live line movement on the game and anything else that pops up.

UPDATES

3:23 p.m.: We’re closing in on kickoff. One last look around the market: Still mostly Chiefs -1½, total 53. Westgate at Chiefs -2, William Hill and CG at 1. Golden Nugget at 54 on the total; Station, Wynn and Boyd at 53½; Circa down to 52½.

Chiefs as high as -130 on the money line, low as -114 at South Point. 49ers as high as +110, as low as even-money.

2:34 p.m.: In case anyone has props involving him, 49ers running back Tevin Coleman is active, as expected, though Jeff Wilson is suiting up as the fourth running back just in case.

2:17 p.m.: Won’t do too much with the cross-sport props, but the Golden Knights’ 3-0 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday might have set up a few bettors well for today.

One Westgate prop had Knights shots on goals -3½ vs. Chiefs points. With 39 shots from the Knights, KC will have to get to 36 for its bettors to cash. Another prop had Marc-Andre Fleury saves -3½ vs. 49ers points. Fleury only had to make 19 saves in a dominant defensive night for Vegas, meaning 49ers backers need only 16 points to cash in.

1:30 p.m.: The Westgate has gone to Chiefs -2, but the consensus line remains Chiefs -1½, total 53½. South Point and William Hill are at Chiefs -1. CG Technology and the Golden Nugget have the total at 54, and Circa Sports and Treasure Island are at 53.

As for the money line, the Chiefs are as high as -135 at CG and the Westgate and as low as -116 at South Point. The 49ers are as high as +115 at CG and the Westgate and as low as even-money at several books around town.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.