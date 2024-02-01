Looking for a cost-friendly Super Bowl event? Check this one out

Here’s one idea if you want to take part in a Super Bowl event next week in Las Vegas but don’t want to pay a fortune to do so.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes takes questions during Super Bowl LIV Opening Night in Marlins Park in Miami, Fla., Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Crews prep the field at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 01, 2024, ahead of Super Bowl 58. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There’s a cost-friendly option for fans who want to take part in Super Bowl week in Las Vegas.

Fans can attend Super Bowl Opening Night, the official start of activities leading up to the Feb. 11 matchup between the Chiefs and 49ers, for $30 on Monday at Allegiant Stadium.

The event features media sessions for every player and coach from the two teams. Officials expect over 20,000 people to attend.

“(It) will really provide a true preview of Allegiant Stadium with all of the players and coaches speaking to the media and tons of fan activities,” said Peter O’Reilly, the NFL’s executive vice president of club business, international and league events. “I think we’ll get a great crowd in there and great energy.”

This year marks the first time Opening Night will take place in the Super Bowl stadium rather than a nearby facility.

Fans attending Opening Night are encouraged to download the NFL OnePass app and bring headphones. The app will allow fans to tune into the interview feed of players and coaches during their media session.

The event begins at 3 p.m. Monday. Plans call for live entertainment, special appearances, autograph sessions by NFL legends, team mascot appearances and photo opportunities in addition to the interviews.

