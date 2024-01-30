48°F
Super Bowl

Looking for Super Bowl stuff? This Strip NFL store has it

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2024 - 5:00 am
 
The exterior of the NFL Las Vegas Store inside of the Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas is se ...
The exterior of the NFL Las Vegas Store inside of the Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas is seen in 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There’s never been a better time to load up on Travis Kelce and Brock Purdy merch (depending who you’re rooting for).

The NFL Las Vegas Store at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace says it will be the “first (store) to sell exclusive team Super Bowl merchandise” on Tuesday, a store spokesperson said.

The store is unveiling Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers merchandise ahead of Super Bowl 58, which kicks off Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

Fans can pop in and get their team swag between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., while supplies last. The store is located by the Atlantis Aquarium in the mall.

