NFL adjusting Super Bowl week to deal with COVID

When Los Angeles opens its arms to the NFL’s crown event in the week leading up to the Feb. 13 game, it will do so under restricted conditions.

General view of SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

With COVID-19 still hovering, the NFL is not yet ready to stage a normal Super Bowl week this year. In fact, when Los Angeles opens its arms to the league’s crown event, it will do so under restricted conditions.

Under normal circumstances, the two participating teams would arrive in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 6, seven days before the game, and kick off the event with a Super Bowl Media night the following day.

That will not be the case this year.

Media night will be conducted virtually, with players and coaches from the teams doing interviews from their club facilities. Media availability for the teams will continue virtually through Wednesday.

Now each team is scheduled to arrive in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 10, with an outdoor, in-person availability planned for each team for Friday.

Postgame player availability will be done in person at SoFi Stadium.

Meanwhile, the NFL’s Super Bowl Experience will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Saturday, Feb 5, and Sunday, Feb 6, but then take a three-day break before resuming Thursday through Saturday.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.