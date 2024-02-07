NFL, authorities talk Super Bowl safety in Las Vegas

Officials on Wednesday plan to discuss what measures are being taken to ensure Las Vegas’ first Super Bowl is a safe one.

Cathy Lanier, Senior Vice President of Security for the NFL speaks during the Super Bowl Public Safety Press Conference on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Phoenix. (Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL)

Allegiant Stadium during NFL football Super Bowl 58 opening night Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill speaks to the Review-Journal reflecting on his first year as sheriff at Metro Headquarters in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Las Vegas FBI Special Agent in Charge Spencer Evans speaks at a press conference at the FBI John Bailey Building in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

NFL officials, along with local and federal authorities on Wednesday, are scheduled to discuss what measures are being taken to ensure Las Vegas’ first Super Bowl is a safe one.

NFL Chief Security Officer Cathy Lanier, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. Secret Service Special Agent-In Charge Karon Ransom, FBI Special Agent-In Charge, Las Vegas field office Spencer Evans and Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill are expected to take part in the news conference.

With over 330,000 people expected in Las Vegas for Super Bowl week, and over 62,000 fans at the game, the event will feature the highest level of security measures.

Aside from the big game on Sunday, there are over 300 special events tied to Super Bowl week throughout the week, with federal, state and local law enforcement working around the clock to ensure the safety of the revelers in Southern Nevada.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.