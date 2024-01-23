NFL names officiating crew for Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium

The NFL on Tuesday named the officiating crew that will work the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11.

Referee Bill Vinovich blows a whistle during an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

The NFL on Tuesday named the officiating crew for the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Referee Bill Vinovich will work his third Super Bowl on Feb. 11. The 62-year-old is in his 18th NFL season and his 15th as a referee. Vinovich also officiated the Patriots’ win over the Seahawks in the 2015 Super Bowl and the Chiefs’ win against the 49ers in the 2020 Super Bowl.

He worked the Lions’ divisional round win against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The other members of Vinovich’s officiating crew for the Super Bowl are Terry Killens (umpire), Patrick Holt (down judge), Mark Perlman (line judge), Tom Hill (field judge), Allen Baynes (side judge), Brad Freeman (back judge) and Mike Chase (replay official).

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.