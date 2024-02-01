NFL plans Strip laser light show, Sphere content during Super Bowl week

Super Bowl week kicks off in days and the NFL plans offer ways to remind them as such, from a laser light show, to marquee takeover and utilizing the exterior of the Sphere.

An aerial view of Allegiant Stadium, dressed up for the Super Bowl, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Super Bowl week kicks off in a matter of days in Las Vegas, and the NFL plans to offer fans plenty of ways to remind them, including a laser light show, a marquee takeover and use of the Sphere’s exterior.

Caesars Palace, the NFL headquarters hotel for Super Bowl, will feature several attractions during the week.

The main attraction set to get locals and visitors attention on the Strip is a massive projection show to be shown on the side of the Augustus Tower at Caesars Palace.

The “Super Bowl Spectacular” features a 65,000-square-foot projection with 1.7M lumens, 40,000 laser projectors and a sound system. The three-and-a-half-minute show will run nightly during the week.

Fans will have photo opportunities at Caesars, including a Super Bowl throne, an oversized Vince Lombardi Trophy and a Super Bowl LVIII logo. The Fremont Street Experience and Harry Reid International Airport also have Super Bowl logos for Instagrammable moments.

Throughout the week the NFL will display a nightly Strip hotel marquee takeover between 5 p.m.-5:30 p.m., airing Super Bowl-related content on resort signage. The Sphere also will showcase Super Bowl-related content on its giant exosphere all week.

“There’s no place like Las Vegas, so from a décor standpoint, we wanted to celebrate the city while immersing fans in all things Super Bowl LVIII,” Daphne Wood, NFL director of events, said in a statement. “We will welcome visitors and residents to our biggest event of the year with unforgettable photo moments and spectacles throughout Las Vegas.”

The pedestrian bridges on Las Vegas Boulevard will be adorned with Super Bowl graphics on the exterior with surprise photo moments planned for the interior of five of the bridges.

Allegiant Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will play for the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 11, features two massive graphics.

On the windows of the south side of the stadium a large Lombardi trophy is in place with the logo of both Super Bowl teams flanking it. On the Allegiant Stadium’s lanai doors on the north side of the facility, a large Super Bowl LVIII logo is displayed there.

The two displays are the largest graphics ever added to the stadium. Fans who attend Monday’s Super Bowl Opening Night event at the stadium can get a firsthand look at the setup before heading inside to hear from the player and coaches on both teams.

