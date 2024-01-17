Pass! Catch! Wear a giant helmet! Inside the Super Bowl Experience

The NFL Super Bowl Experience during Super Bowl LVII Week on Sunday February 5, 2023 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Mark Peterman/AP Images for the NFL)

The NFL Super Bowl Experience during Super Bowl LVII Week on Sunday February 5, 2023 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Mark Peterman/AP Images for the NFL)

The NFL Super Bowl Experience during Super Bowl LVII Week on Sunday February 5, 2023 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Mark Peterman/AP Images for the NFL)

The NFL Super Bowl Experience officially kicks off Super Bowl LVII Week on February 4, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Mark Peterman/AP Images for the NFL)

The NFL Super Bowl Experience officially kicks off Super Bowl LVII Week on February 4, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Mark Peterman/AP Images for the NFL)

Jeremy Washington, right, of Mr. Jeremy's Grand Delights, has his photo taken by the Super Ball as the Super Bowl Host Committee hosts the 200 businesses participating in their Business Connect Program at Allegiant Stadium in July 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

If you’re like most humans who’ve ever roamed the earth, you’ve long pined to have your picture taken in an oversized replica of every NFL team helmet.

Well, come Wednesday, Feb. 7, the wait is over — finally! — because that is when the Super Bowl Experience launches at Mandalay Bay South Convention Center.

For four dream-fulfilling days, NFL fans can immersive themselves in over two dozen football-based attractions, from manning two-minute drills to enjoying photo-ops with the aforementioned gargantuan head gear.

There will be plenty to see and do, but here are 10 things in particular not to miss:

Precision Passing

Test your QB skills against a fellow competitor by attempting five throws at as many targets, each worth varying points. The good news? You’ll feel mighty proud upon winning. The bad news? You’ll immediately be named the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders.

Play Football Training Camp

Run through various obstacles like you’re sweating it out in an NFL training camp. Adding to the authenticity of the experience, you will then promptly be demoted to the practice squad.

FedEx Ground Challenge

In this test of your punt returning prowess, you’ve got to catch the ball, then dodge through traffic en route to the end zone. We know what any Las Vegans are thinking upon reading this: Wait, what? Traffic actually moves?

NFL PLAY 60 Dance Floor

This one’s for the kiddos, where they can show off their sweetest touchdown celebrations.

Look Like A Pro

At this attraction, you enter a body-cast mold clad in an NFL uniform bearing the logo of your team of choice. Choose the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper will materialize out of nowhere to hurl a drink in your face. Like we said, this place is all about authenticity.

Pro Football Hall of Fame

See the bronze busts of Hall of Fame Raider greats Fred Biletnikoff, Tim Brown, Al Davis, Howie Long, John Madden, Art Shell and Charles Woodson as well as some of their career highlights displayed on LCDs. A fellow named Peyton Manning will also be featured here. He’s not a Raider, so you’ve probably never heard of him, but he’s famous for his Nationwide Insurance commercials, apparently.

Super Bowl Rings

Super Bowl rings are almost as diamond-encrusted as Lil Jon’s smile. Just how valuable are they? A decade ago, New York Giants Hall of Fame game-wrecker Lawrence Taylor’s 1991 Super Bowl ring sold for over $230,000. Or, to save some bread, you can just do what Russian president Vladimir Putin allegedly did in 2005, when, according to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, he allegedly pocketed one of Kraft’s Super Bowl rings during a business visit.

NFL Locker Room

Check out a replica of a real-life NFL locker room. In a heart-warming nostalgic touch, a member of the football team will then stuff you inside one of the said lockers, just like in high school. Kidding, kidding.

The Vince Lombardi Trophy

Get your photo taken with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. This is a must-visit for members of the New York Jets organization, who won’t be in the presence of the trophy under any other circumstances in the foreseeable future.

Super Bowl Experience Autograph Stage

Score free autographs from current and former NFL players. We also plan to be there, signing copies of this article — though certainly not for free. That’ll be 50 bucks, mom.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram