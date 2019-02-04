Patriots outlast Rams 13-3 to win 6th Super Bowl title

ATLANTA — The left leg of New England Patriots punter Ryan Allen and right leg of Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker swapped turns, swinging back and forth, left and right, their performances as dominant as they were sleep-inducing on a Super Bowl stage.
Impressive but predictable.
Remarkable but repetitive.
In that sense, they resembled the celebration to come.
The Patriots danced beneath a confetti shower for the sixth time in 18 years. Quarterback Tom Brady connected with tight end Rob Gronkowski on a 29-yard pass, setting up the game’s lone touchdown in the fourth quarter. An interception from cornerback Stephon Gilmore and ensuing field-goal drive thwarted a rebuttal in a 13-3 win.
This wasn’t the action many anticipated at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The teams combined for six points, a field goal apiece, in the first three quarters, the fewest points through three quarters in Super Bowl history. Their 16 total points, too, set a Super Bowl record for futility; the previous mark was 21 from Super Bowl VII on Jan. 14, 1973, between the Washington Redskins and Miami Dolphins.
Running back Sony Michel scored the touchdown on a 2-yard run.
