Point spread rarely matters in Super Bowl
The winning team in the first 57 Super Bowls, including 19 underdogs, is 48-7-2 ATS. In other words, there have been only nine games in which the favorite has won but failed to cover.
In other words, there have been only nine Super Bowls in which the favorite has won but failed to cover. Two of those games resulted in pushes when the Rams (-7) beat the Titans 23-16 in 2000 and the Packers (-14) beat the Patriots 35-21 in 1997.
Here are the other seven Super Bowls in which the favorite won but failed to cover:
2022, Rams (-4½) over Bengals, 23-20
The Rams squandered an early 13-3 lead and trailed 20-16 in the final minutes before Matthew Stafford threw a game-winning 1-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with 1:25 left to cap a 79-yard drive.
2009, Steelers (-7) over Cardinals, 27-23
The Steelers blew a 20-7 lead in the fourth quarter and trailed 23-20 before Santonio Holmes hauled in the game-winning 6-yard TD catch from Ben Roethlisberger with 42 seconds left.
2005, Patriots (-7) over Eagles, 24-21
The Patriots went ahead by 10 on Adam Vinatieri’s 22-yard field goal with 9:21 left. But Donovan McNabb fired a 30-yard TD pass to Greg Lewis with 1:55 remaining to give the Eagles a backdoor cover.
2004, Patriots (-7) over Panthers, 32-29
In a wild seesaw shootout, New England took a 29-22 lead with 2:58 left on Tom Brady’s 1-yard TD pass to Mike Vrabel and Kevin Faulk’s 2-point conversion run. Carolina tied it with 1:16 to go on Jake Delhomme’s 12-yard TD pass to Ricky Proehl before the Patriots won it on Adam Vinatieri’s 41-yard field goal with nine seconds left.
1996, Cowboys (-13½) over Steelers, 27-17
Dallas led 20-7 in the fourth quarter before Pittsburgh closed the gap to 20-17 on a 1-yard TD run by Bam Morris. The Steelers had the ball with a chance to take the lead in the final minutes when Super Bowl MVP Larry Brown recorded his second second-half interception of Neil O’Donnell to set up Emmitt Smith’s game-clinching 4-yard TD run.
1989, 49ers (-7) over Bengals, 20-16
San Francisco trailed 16-13 with 3:10 left before Joe Montana directed an 11-play, 92-yard game-winning drive. Montana hit John Taylor with a 10-yard TD pass with 39 seconds left to lift the Niners to victory.
1976, Steelers (-7) over Cowboys, 21-17
Pittsburgh trailed 10-7 in the fourth quarter before taking a 21-10 lead on Terry Bradshaw’s 64-yard TD pass to Lynn Swann with 3:02 left. But the Cowboys claimed a backdoor cover on Roger Staubach’s 34-yard TD pass to Percy Howard. Dallas had a chance to win the game after Pittsburgh turned it over on downs. But Glen Edwards intercepted Staubach on a tipped ball in the end zone as time expired.
