Post Malone, Reba McEntire to perform at Super Bowl in Las Vegas
The NFL has announced Post Malone and Reba McEntire are set to perform during the pregame of next month’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas.
According to the NFL, Reba McEntire will perform the National Anthem ahead of football’s most iconic game, while Post Malone is set for “America the Beautiful.”
Singer Andra Day will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the NFL announced.
Usher was previously announced as the halftime performer for the event.
The Super Bowl will be held at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, marking the first time ever that the game will be held in Las Vegas.
Your Super Bowl LVIII Pregame Lineup:
National Anthem: @Reba
America The Beautiful: @PostMalone
Lift Every Voice and Sing: @AndraDayMusic
See you on February 11th 🔥 @RocNation
📺: #SBLVIII on @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/i3OPvxmYsJ
— NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2024