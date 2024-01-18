37°F
Super Bowl

Post Malone, Reba McEntire to perform at Super Bowl in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2024 - 5:53 am
 
Updated January 18, 2024 - 6:05 am
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 30: Post Malone performs onstage as Fontainebleau Las Vegas rings ...
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 30: Post Malone performs onstage as Fontainebleau Las Vegas rings in 2024 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on December 30, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

The NFL has announced Post Malone and Reba McEntire are set to perform during the pregame of next month’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

According to the NFL, Reba McEntire will perform the National Anthem ahead of football’s most iconic game, while Post Malone is set for “America the Beautiful.”

Singer Andra Day will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the NFL announced.

Usher was previously announced as the halftime performer for the event.

The Super Bowl will be held at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, marking the first time ever that the game will be held in Las Vegas.

