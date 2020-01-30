61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Super Bowl LIV

Raiders’ Super Bowl ring on sale at ‘Pawn Stars’ shop

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2020 - 11:57 am
 

At some point after Sunday’s game, members of the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers will get fitted for a Super Bowl championship ring.

The final design will likely be flashy, featuring diamonds and details that tell the story of the team’s journey to winning it all.

Given that only one team wins the Super Bowl each year, it’s hard to acquire one of the rings. But if you have a spare $80,000, one from Gold & Silver Pawn Shop could be yours.

The shop made world famous by History Channel’s “Pawn Stars” has a pair of Super Bowl rings available to purchase. One is from the then-Los Angeles Raiders’ Super Bowl XVIII championship. The other is from the Indianapolis Colts’ victory in Super Bowl XLI.

Shop owner Rick Harrison says Gold & Silver has had more than 100 Super Bowl rings over the years, including one from the New England Patriots’ victory in Super Bowl XXXVI that was featured in the “Pawn Stars” intro for years.

“Once you get a reputation for something, they know I’m the guy to come to,” he said.

Usually, Harrison said, when rings come into his possession, he gets them from the players. But he bought the Raiders and Colts rings from other sellers.

Having dealt with many rings in his time, Harrison said the designs have gotten significantly more gaudy and complicated over the years.

“The newer ones, they aren’t really even that wearable,” he said. “If you look at the first ones, they were nice class rings. Not even nice class rings by today’s standards — nice class rings by 1969 standards.”

There may be fewer diamonds on the Raiders’ ring from the 1983 championship season, but there is still a lot of detail. On one side, the ring features a player’s name and position, along with the Raiders logo and the word “poise” under it.

On the other side, there’s a Vince Lombardi Trophy along with two game scores. On top, there’s the final score from the Super Bowl: Raiders 38, Redskins 9. Below that is the score of the AFC championship game: Raiders 30, Seahawks 14. (The Seattle Seahawks were in the AFC until the NFL realigned its teams in 2002.)

“This one’s really cool,” Harrison said. “This was one of the first really ‘blingey’ ones.”

SUPER BOWL LIV

Whether you’re watching, betting or partying, here’s everything you need to know.

Harrison said he acquired that ring about four or five months ago. It is unique because the Raiders were based in Los Angeles for just 13 years.

He’s had the Colts ring for about a year.

“I think the Colts one is great,” he said. “It’s big. It’s got some diamonds and everything. But it’s just not over the top. Because some of them, like the Steelers ones, they’re just so big, it kind of gets ridiculous. Like, ‘Let’s wear the entire Super Bowl trophy on our finger.’ ”

Anyone who wants to purchase a Super Bowl ring is usually vetted before they set foot in the store, but occasionally the shop will give tours to kids from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. That’s where a Super Bowl ring can be a big attraction.

“Usually it’s to the point where you can’t smack the smile off their face,” Harrison said. “It’s a really big deal for a young football fan.”

What he can charge for certain rings does have to do with the fervency of a team’s fan base. Given the size of the famed Raider Nation, Harrison is selling that team’s ring for $85,000. The Colts ring is priced at $80,000.

“If you have, say, a Patriots ring, it’s going to go for more,” he said. “I grew up being a Chargers fan, and I just don’t see a Chargers ring — if the Chargers won, they wouldn’t get a whole lot of money for it because they have a much smaller fan base.”

If those are a little out of your price range, Harrison also has a 1989 Denver Broncos AFC championship ring for $60,000. Harrison said it’s standard practice for teams to give out conference championship rings, though they do have a different title among those who sell them.

“We refer to that in the business as a ‘losers ring,’ ” he said.

There is a robust market for Super Bowl rings, which is one reason Harrison has been able to earn his reputation as someone to go to for them.

“If you’re a football fan, a Super Bowl ring is the Holy Grail,” Harrison said.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest Raiders news. Like our Vegas Nation page
Raiders Videos
Former Raider Lincoln Kennedy talks Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium, Super Bowl - Video
Former Raiders offensive lineman Lincoln Kennedy says the 'Imperial March' should play for fans every time they walk into Allegiant Stadium
Goodell on how Las Vegas is embracing Raiders' move, possible Super Bowl for the city
During his Super Bowl LIV news conference, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke on the possibility that Las Vegas becomes a host city for a future Super Bowl and how he feels the city will embrace the Raiders in the coming season. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders have 12th and 19th draft picks, what did other teams do with those spots? - Video
The Las Vegas Raiders own the 12th and 19th overall draft picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. Las Vegas Review-Journal host Cassie Soto and Raiders beat writer Myles Simmons discuss what NFL teams with those same picks have done in previous years and what the Raiders are likely to do when on the clock.
Bird's eye view of Raiders facilities - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Mick Akers took a helicopter tour over Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders Henderson headquarters.
The Las Vegas Raiders give back - VIDEO
The Raiders are not even in Las Vegas yet but are already making a big impact on the community, giving out hundreds of hygiene kits to local vets and pledging $500,000 to eliminate school lunch debt in Nevada. (Le'Andre Fox and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders and MGM Resorts announce partnership - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International and the Las Vegas Raiders announced their partnership Thursday morning, Jan. 23, 2020. MGM Resorts has been named the official gaming partner of the Raiders. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders help pack over 500 hygiene kits for local veterans - Video
The Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to make an impact in the Las Vegas community, this time helping pack over 500 hygiene kits for local veterans. Raiders alumni in attendance included Jim Plunkett and Darren McFadden.
Derek Carr on the Raiders' Official Las Vegas Announcement - VIDEO
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr reacts to the team's official rebrand to the Las Vegas Raiders after the announcement was made Wednesday afternoon.
Las Vegas Raiders React To Name Change - Video
The newly named Las Vegas Raiders react to the name change with the move to the city and how the fans are embracing the team's move.
Las Vegas Raiders official name change - Video
The Las Vegas Raiders official name change came on Wednesday, Jan. 22 with Allegiant Stadium as the backdrop for the announcement. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says he can't wait to bring his new city a championship and is excited to get to work.
Raiders officially Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders announced that they will officially be known as the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
2020 NFL Draft plans announced - Video
NFL and tourism representatives have announced the plan for the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, an event expected to be one of the biggest events in city history. Las Vegas Review-Journal's Cassie Soto and Mick Akers discuss the details, including staging areas and road closures.
Raiders Serve Lunch at Jack Dailey Elementary - VIDEO
On Tuesday, Raiders fullback Alec Ingold and tight end Darren Waller visited Jack Dailey Elementary to serve lunch and interact with the students (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NFL 2020 Draft Announcement - Video
The city of Las Vegas and the NFL have announced their plans to host the 2020 NFL draft announcement including multiple locations on the strip and a stage at the Bellagio fountains.
Jon Gruden Tours Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden toured the team's new home Allegiant Stadium for the first time.
Dana White fuels rumors of Tom Brady to Las Vegas Raiders - VIDEO
UFC president Dana White believes there is a real possibility he will be watching his good friend Tom Brady taking snaps for the Las Vegas Raiders from White’s suite at Allegiant Stadium next season. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NFL’s Roger Goodell says Las Vegas could be Super Bowl City - Video
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday morning that Las Vegas has everything a city needs to host a Super Bowl, and more.
Allegiant Stadium Set to Open on Time - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Stadium Authority board was informed during their meeting on Thursday that Allegiant Stadium will be completed on time.
Conor McGregor says he'd be honored to be the first to fight at Allegiant Stadium
;
Raiders PSLs sold out
Raiders personal seat licenses for Allegiant Stadium have sold out. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Josh Jacobs Named PFWA's Offensive Rookie of the Year - VIDEO
On Tuesday, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was named Offensive Rookie of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium roof completion date pushed back yet again - Video
Allegiant Stadium's roof, a signature feature of the building, was expected to be installed by fall but is now planned for completion by mid-May. Las Vegas Review-Journal host Cassie Soto discusses the set back with business writer and stadium insider Rick Velotta.
CES 2020: 5G could enhance fan engagement in Allegiant Stadium - Video
The integration of 5G could help enhance fan engagement at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the future Las Vegas Raiders.
Raiders Sign Richie Incognito to Contract Extension, Hope to create Continuity - VIDEO
The Raiders announced that they signed guard Richie Incognito to a contract extension, hoping to create some continuity on a team that had so much turnover this past season.
Raiders excited for the Vegas transition - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Monday that the team is excited for the move from Oakland to Las Vegas. The team will hold their offseason programs in Oakland and Napa before officially debuting as the Las Vegas Raiders next season.
Raiders foundation set for move to Vegas - VIDEO
While the season may not have gone as the team would have liked, the Raiders understand that they have a solid foundation for their new home. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders roller coaster season ends with a tough loss in Denver - VIDEO
The Raiders lost to the Broncos after a failed 2-pt conversion and finish their up-and-down season 7-9.
Raiders lose final game, end season 7-9
The Raiders lost their final game as the "Oakland Raiders," to the Denver Broncos 16-15. They end their season at seven wins and nine losses.
Raiders thank Oakland for their support as they prepare for Vegas move - VIDEO
The Raiders talk about their impending move to Las Vegas after their 16-15 loss to the Denver Broncos. The team closes the season with a 7-9 record. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders' season ends with loss to Broncos, 16-15 - Video
The Raiders 2019 season has come to a close with a 16-15 loss to the Broncos on Sunday evening, crushing any playoff hopes the Raiders had left.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Post Season Hopes Still Alive - Video
The Vegas Nation crew previews the Raiders matchup against the Denver Broncos and breaks down how the team can still make the playoffs, or at least close out the season with a win and what it means as they prepare to head to Las Vegas 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Darren Waller Wins Craig Long Award - VIDEO
Raiders tight end Darren Waller was named the recipient of the sixth-annual Craig Long Award. The Craig Long Award is presented annually to the Raiders player who best exemplifies professionalism and collaboration with the media.
Jacobs doubtful Sunday, Raiders hold final regular season practice - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced that Josh Jacobs would be doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos after the team held their final regular season practice in Oakland.
The NFL wants to showcase Raiders Las Vegas debut - VIDEO
The NFL is trying to figure out how to get as many eyes as possible on the grand opening of Allegiant Stadium in the Raiders Las Vegas debut next season.
Jacobs and Mullen among Raiders missing from Thursday's practice - VIDEO
Rookies Josh Jacobs and Trayvon Mullen were two of the six Raiders missing from Thursday's practice. The others were guards Richie Incognito and Gabe Jackson, defensive back Lamarcus Joyner and wide receiver Tyrell Williams .
Roger Goodell tours Allegiant Stadium
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell toured $2 billion Allegiant Stadium and called Las Vegas a "Super Bowl city" on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
THE LATEST
Houston furniture store owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, shown in Houston on Tuesday, Nov. ...
‘Mattress Mack’ makes $1M bet on Super Bowl LIV
By / RJ

Houston furniture store owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale placed a $1 million money-line wager to win $1.2 million at The Mirage sportsbook Wednesday on the 49ers to defeat the Chiefs.