Rams QB Jared Goff shows a champion’s composure ahead of Super Bowl

The quarterback entered the NFL in 2016 as the No. 1 overall draft pick, carrying a calm, even-tempered demeanor that very much remains today. He lost all seven starts made as a rookie. And yet, however difficult, however much he processed internally, little seemed to deter his disposition.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff leaves the field after their win against the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL divisional football playoff game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

ATLANTA — For some in the Los Angeles Rams’ organization, to meet Jared Goff early in his career was to wonder.

Did he care?

The quarterback entered the NFL in 2016 as the No. 1 overall draft pick, carrying a calm, even-tempered demeanor that very much remains today. He lost all seven starts made as a rookie. And yet, however difficult, however much he processed internally, little seemed to deter his disposition.

Some perceived the attitude as apathy or lack of fire.

It was a composure that helped guide Los Angeles here.

Goff will look to slay a giant Sunday in Super Bowl LIII when he faces quarterback Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. The challenge and stage are the sort that might cause a 24-year-old to fold. The Rams expect him to maintain his composure and rise to the challenge. Despite losing his top wide receiver midseason, he has so far.

The Rams finished 4-12 in Goff’s rookie year.

He developed from the sideline to begin the year before starting the final seven games.

“Coming in as a rookie, you know he had the talent, but it just had to show itself over time,” linebacker Mark Barron said Thursday of Goff’s mental makeup. “He came into kind of a tough situation where we weren’t the best team, so he had to make the most of it. He had to sit back and wait; we had Case (Keenum) in front of him. But everything has shown itself over time.

“Sometimes, you might take it as somebody who doesn’t give a (expletive), or you might take it as the calm, cool guy who stays even-keel. It could have gone both ways. … If we’re losing, then they’re going to say, ‘He doesn’t give a (expletive).’ If we’re winning, they’re going to say, ‘He’s calm.’ It’s just a matter of what’s going on around him.”

Things are going well now.

His composure was tested multiple times leading up to the Super Bowl. That included in November during a back-and-forth bout against the Kansas City Chiefs. He matched quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ excellence when passing for 413 yards and four touchdowns and running for a fifth score in a 54-51 win. The game occurred eight days after wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a season-ending ACL tear.

Goff’s production has not been the same without Kupp.

Including the postseason, the Rams have played eight of 18 games with their second-year receiver. In those eight with Kupp, Goff passed for 2,637 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. He averaged 9.7 yards per attempt, completed 69.6 percent of passes, and recorded a 111.9 passer rating.

In the 10 games minus Kupp, he’s thrown for 2,534 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He averages 7.1 yards per attempt and completes 60.1 percent of passes while logged a 90.8 rating.

In the seven games since that win over the Chiefs, Goff has averaged 6.4 yards per attempt and completed 58.9 percent of passes. He’s thrown for 1,624 yards with seven touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 76.1 passer rating.

Yet, the Rams keep winning.

Goff showed his composure in the NFC championship game. Regardless of a controversial fourth-quarter penalty that was missed in the Rams defense’s favor, Goff positioned his club to withstand the New Orleans Saints in a raucous road setting. Los Angeles won 26-23 in overtime.

“It was early in the game, and you’re hearing the atmosphere and the crowd,” wide receiver Robert Woods said. “And our quarterback is saying, ‘Hey, let’s hone in. Let’s all focus in. No more talking. No talking about the previous play. Look at me. Try to hear me, and let’s all focus in and get this job done.’ And literally that’s what we did. He stayed poised, and he got us to the Super Bowl.’’

Said Rams coach Sean McVay: “That atmosphere was as loud as I’ve ever been a part of, and I know it was for him, and I think the way he handled it — just staying even-keeled and to be down 13-0 and he couldn’t hear and we had some headset problems where the headset went out — he handled it like a vet and didn’t let circumstances dictate to him.”

That is what the Rams want Sunday from Goff.

Be who he’s always been.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.