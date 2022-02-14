Rams rally past Bengals with late TD for 2nd Super Bowl title

Matthew Stafford threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with 1:25 left to give the Rams a victory over the Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a touchdown pass against Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

This is the Rams’ second Super Bowl championship and their first since the 1999 season.

