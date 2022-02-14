Rams rally past Bengals with late TD for 2nd Super Bowl title
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Matthew Stafford threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with 1:25 left to give the Los Angeles Rams a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.
This is the Rams’ second Super Bowl championship and their first since the 1999 season.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
