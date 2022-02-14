64°F
Rams rally past Bengals with late TD for 2nd Super Bowl title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2022 - 7:01 pm
 
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a touchdown pass against Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott (33) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Matthew Stafford threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with 1:25 left to give the Los Angeles Rams a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

This is the Rams’ second Super Bowl championship and their first since the 1999 season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

