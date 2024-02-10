Rematch time: A look back at Chiefs-49ers in Super Bowl 54
Patrick Mahomes made one of the signature plays of his career the last time the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers squared off in the Super Bowl.
The Kansas City Chiefs found the end zone on three consecutive fourth-quarter possessions to rally for a 31-20 victory against the San Francisco 49ers and secure a championship.
That’s not a prediction for what will happen in Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. That’s what happened when these same two teams squared off in Super Bowl 54 four years ago in Miami Gardens, Florida.
The 49ers, led by current Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, were within touching distance of the Lombardi Trophy after picking off Patrick Mahomes with 11:57 remaining. They led 20-10 and took over at their own 20-yard line.
Kansas City’s defense forced a stop to set up the game’s most memorable moment, however. It’s known as “Jet Chip Wasp” as a nod to the Chiefs’ play call.
The team turned to it facing a third-and-15. Mahomes completed a pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill for 44 yards to convert. Tight end Travis Kelce scored a touchdown soon after to cut Kansas City’s deficit to 20-17 with 6:13 left to play.
The 49ers failed to get a first down afterward and handed the Chiefs the ball again. This time running back Damien Williams scored to give Kansas City a 24-20 lead with 2:44 remaining.
Garoppolo, seeking a comeback of his own, led the 49ers across midfield before turning the ball over on downs. He threw three straight incompletions from the Chiefs’ 49-yard line and then was sacked on fourth down to all but end the game.
Williams put an exclamation point on the victory by scoring a 38-yard touchdown as Kansas City tried to run out the clock. Cornerback Kendall Fuller then intercepted Garoppolo the following possession to send the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years.
Mahomes threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns while adding 29 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He won his first Super Bowl MVP award despite playing a pedestrian game before the fourth quarter and throwing two interceptions.
Williams had a strong case as well. He ran for 104 yards and a touchdown, plus added 29 yards and a touchdown as a receiver. Hill finished with 105 yards on nine catches.
Garoppolo threw one touchdown and two interceptions for the 49ers while totaling 219 yards.
The championship was the start of what’s been a long stretch of success for the Chiefs. Sunday will mark Kansas City’s fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five seasons.
The team can add its third championship in that span, after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in last year’s title game.
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.