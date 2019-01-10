RJ compiling list of Las Vegas Super Bowl parties

Super Bowl

February is fast approaching, and bars around Las Vegas are gearing up for the sporting event of the year: Super Bowl Sunday.

The Review-Journal will once again compile a list of “Big Game” parties around the valley. The RJ will need your help to make it happen.

For casinos, restaurants and bars that are hosting parties, send the information via a news release to sportsdesk@reviewjournal.com. We will follow up to confirm your information.

The deadline for submissions is Sunday, Jan. 27.

Super Bowl LIII is Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

