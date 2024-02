After a Saturday night concert in Tokyo, Taylor Swift took to the skies and made it to Las Vegas in time to see her beau Travis Kelce win Super Bowl 58.

Taylor Swift, center, cheers before the start of Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

She made it!

Taylor watched the game from a luxury suite along with members of her family and Kelce’s family, as well as Lana Del Ray, Ice Spice, Blake Lively and others.