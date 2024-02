Check out the best photos from the field as the 49ers and Chiefs square off in Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) is pursued by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (2) during Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) breaks through the Kansas City Chiefs defensive line during Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) takes a drink during Super Bowl 58 against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Chase Young (92) and defensive end Nick Bosa (97) during Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Chase Young (92) celebrates his sack of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is brought down by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is congratulated after their touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is congratulated by San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) after his touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks to pass the ball during the first half of Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) runs the ball under pressure from San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) during the first half of Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Kansas City Cheifs gather before the start of Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans cheer during the first half of Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) puts his helmet back on during the first half of Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy huddles with teammates during the first half of Super Bowl 58 against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) celebrates after a play against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Taylor Swift, center right, looks on during the first half of Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands the ball off to Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during the first half of Super Bowl 58 against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

San Francisco 49ers fans hug during the first half of Super Bowl 58 against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans cheer during the first half of Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel Jr. (69) tips a pass through by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (2) signals his stop of San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III (3) during Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Chase Young (92) and defensive end Nick Bosa (97) tackle Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A United States flag is stretched over the field before Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is taken down by the Kansas City Chiefs defense during Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

