The teams have arrived and fans are filling up the seats at Allegiant Stadium ahead of the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas history.

Kansas City Chiefs long snapper James Winchester (41) visits with friends and family before Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) high five before Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up for Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Richie James (17) and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) talk while warming up before Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Adam and Kayla Gerleman of Des Moines are the first in the stands enjoying some lunch before the start of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Chiefs fan, poses with Rick Draper and his son Hoyt Draper, 8, outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before their team takes on the 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kansas City Chiefs fan Mark Breuninger, of Kansas City, participates in a limbo contest before the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) arrives for Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes makes his entrance for Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Kansas City Chiefs fan Diane Beaman, of Missouri, dances to a Taylor Swift song in front of the Chiefs cheerleaders before the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A Kansas City Chiefs fan wears a Travis Kelce Jersey before the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Steve and Lyn Moreno from Texas take pictures with Clydesdale horses on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tony and Rosa Rodriguez, left, and Ken and Michelle Alarcon, visiting from Greeley, Colorado, take pictures in front of the CBS Sports center before Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

49ers and Chiefs fans arrive at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before their teams complete in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Chiefs fans sisters Margie Morrison of Kansas City, left, and Amy Glynn of Boise, Idaho celebrate outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before their team takes on the 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A view of the field for Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

