Super Bowl

Super Bowl ad from Washington Post spotlights slain journalists

The Associated Press
February 3, 2019 - 5:46 pm
 
Updated February 3, 2019 - 8:26 pm

The Washington Post debuted its first Super Bowl commercial Sunday, highlighting the often-dangerous work journalists do.

The ad, narrated by Tom Hanks, features journalists who have been killed or disappeared.

They include Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who wrote critically about the Saudi crown prince. Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul in October. Also featured were Austin Tice, a freelance reporter missing in Syria for six years, and Marie Colvin, a Sunday Times correspondent who was killed in Syria.

In a memo to Post employees last week, publisher Fred Ryan said the newspaper felt “this is the right moment, at the right venue, to present this important message to the large audience of Americans and international viewers.”

The spot ended with the Post’s slogan, “Democracy Dies in Darkness.”

Microsoft

Microsoft is tugging at the heartstrings of Super Bowl viewers to highlight its efforts to make technology more accessible to people with disabilities.

A child in Microsoft’s Super Bowl commercial talks excitedly about the fun of using an adaptive Xbox controller designed for players with mobility limitations.

Microsoft last year introduced the $99 controller for gamers who struggle with the thumb-sticks and tiny buttons on conventional controllers. It can rest on a person’s lap or connect to a wheelchair and uses two large, disc-shaped buttons.

It’s unusual for tech companies to build gadgets for such a tiny market, but the company under CEO Satya Nadella has made designing accessible products a priority.

Microsoft also highlighted accessibility in a 2015 Super Bowl ad about a boy with prosthetic legs, narrated by rapper Common voicing Nadella speeches.

Smart machines

Smart machines seemed to be everywhere during the Super Bowl commercial breaks as advertisers picked up on Americans’ unease over our growing dependence on AI.

Michelob, Pringles, SimpliSafe and TurboTax were among the brands that gave starring roles on Sunday to melancholic humanoids or sarcastic smart speakers.

But for the most part, these characters had a retro feel that resembled conventional Hollywood robots more than how AI is playing out in everyday life.

Most of these robots were also supporting players rather than the actual products that advertisers are trying to sell.

An exception was a star-studded Amazon advertisement for smart home devices powered by the company’s Alexa digital voice assistant. In what seemed like a common theme among Sunday’s ads, it addressed public unease by highlight Alexa’s endearing failures.

Corn syrup ads

Anheuser-Busch InBev has touched a nerve with its corn syrup-themed attack ads. Several Super Bowl spots boasted that Bud Light does not use corn syrup, while trolling rival brands that do.

The ads earned a rebuke from the National Corn Growers Association. The group tweeted that America’s corn farmers were “disappointed” in Bud Light. It also thanked Miller Lite and Coors Light for “supporting our industry.”

MillerCoors also hit back with a tweet clarifying none of its products use high-fructose corn syrup. It claimed that many Anheuser-Busch products do.

GM attacked by Canadian union

The Super Bowl always has its share of feel-good car commercials.

But Canadian viewers got something different: an ad attacking General Motors for being greedy and “un-Canadian.”

GM was unable to stop an auto worker union’s 30-second ad from broadcasting on Canadian TV stations during Sunday’s game.

The commercial accuses GM of expanding in Mexico while leaving Canadians “out in the cold.” GM is closing its car factory in Oshawa, Ontario, near Toronto, costing about 2,600 blue-collar jobs.

The Unifor union wouldn’t say much the ad cost, except that it’s a fraction of the price of a Super Bowl ad in the U.S.

The union ignored a cease-and-desist letter from GM of Canada threatening legal action if the ad keeps airing. GM says the ad is misleading and inaccurate.

Bud Lite

Bud Lite has shocked “Game of Thrones” fans with a spoiler about who gets killed in the final season of the hit HBO show. It’s the Bud Knight.

Not really, of course. But the beer brand and HBO lit up social media with a surprise mash-up of a Super Bowl ad.

It starts off mundanely enough with the Bud Knight of “Dilly Dilly” fame appearing for a jousting contest. He loses and is about to be unmasked, when a dragon appears out of nowhere to incinerate the entire scene. The ad did double duty to promote the beer brand and the April premiere of the fantasy show’s long-awaited final season.

Andy Goeler is the vice president of Bud Light marketing. He says the ad brought “together two of pop culture’s most iconic medieval realms to deliver an unexpected surprise.”

Pepsi

Coke has homefield advantage this year with the Super Bowl in Atlanta, where it is headquartered. So, Pepsi is trying to have fun with its perennial challenger brand status.

Actor Steve Carrell takes a flustered waiter to task for asking the familiar question, “is Pepsi ok?” after a woman orders a Coke. Cardi B and Lil John pitch in for the message that Pepsi isn’t just “ok.” IT’S OK!!

Pepsi has started the war early on the streets of Atlanta. Billboards all around the city call for Pepsi to “paint the town blue” and announce “Pepsi in Atlanta — how refreshing.”

Coke owns the “pouring rights” at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Its products are for sale at the fountains during the game between the Patriots and Rams, served in NFL-themed Super Bowl cups.

Women’s empowerment

Women’s empowerment has swiftly taken center stage in this year’s Super Bowl ads.

Hulu kicked off the theme with a first quarter ad for its next season of the feminist show “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Next, Serena Williams appeared as spokeswoman for Bumble, which bills itself as a feminist dating app where women make the first move. The tennis icon urges women not to wait to be given power, saying, “we already have it.”

Later in the evening, supermodel Karlie Kloss will play up her identity as a businesswoman in an ad for Wix.com. She wears an understated green T-shirt to show how she used the platform to create her professional website.

Toyota will highlight the perseverance of Antoinette “Toni” Harris, a female football player at a California community college.

Business
Stratosphere to rebrand to The STRAT
The Stratosphere, a 1,150-foot-tall property in Las Vegas will be renamed The STRAT Hotel, Casino and Skypod.
Trends in bath products at Las Vegas Market
Camille Herd, the showroom manager for European Bath Kitchen Tile & Stone, talks about the popularity of free-standing bath tubs. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Kitchen trends at Las Vegas Winter Market
Las Vegas Winter Market displayed kitchen trends that mirror common dining accessories at Strip eateries. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Emerging trends in gifts at Las Vegas Market
Julie Smith Vincenti, curator for the First Look showroom tour on gifts and lifestyle, talks about the emerging trends in those categories for this season. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Las Vegas house prices are rising
Southern Nevada home prices were up 12 percent year-over-year in November.
Caesars Republic Scottsdale
Caesars Entertainment Corp. is building its first non-gaming hotel in the United States in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Caesars Entertainment Corp.)
Interior designer Mikel Welch talks about trends for Las Vegas Market
Interior designer Mikel Welch, who also is the on-camera designer for TLC’s Trading Spaces, discusses the trends he sees for the 2019 Las Vegas Winter Market. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
SHOT Show 2019: MEGGITT Virtual Training
MEGGIT showcases its virtual training system at SHOT Show 2019 in Las Vegas.
MGM delivers 700 meals to TSA workers at McCarran
Chefs at Garde Manger at Mandalay Bay provided 700 meals to federal employees who are affected by the government shutdown. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
SHOT Show 2019: A "nonsemi-automatic” weapon
Brandon Dunham of Nevada-based Franklin Armory show off the company’s new rifle prototype it calls a “nonsemi-automatic” weapon. The gun does not use a gas system to fire.
Las Vegas-based concrete repair company knows how to beat the heat
ART Concrete Solutions, a Las Vegas concrete-repair firm, addresses the challenges of construction in the extreme heat and sun of Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas based company brings color to concrete in the desert heat
Semco Modern Seamless Surface, a Las Vegas surface engineering company, knows how to put color in concrete construction in the Vegas heat. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Fun photo booth at World of Concrete
World of Concrete show at the Las Vegas Convention Center sponsored by DeWalt gives conventioneers a chance for photos with giant tools. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
SHOT Show 2019: Laserstar Technologies
Laerstar Technologies showed off their laser engraving machines, that can be used to personalize anything from guns and knives, to medical tools and household items. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
World of Concrete Show has big equipment on display
World of Concrete Show has big equipment on display at the Las Vegas Convention Center including an impact crusher, concrete pump and a self-erecting portable concrete batch plant. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Shot Show 2019: Kalashnikov USA shows off new products
Jonathan Mossberg of Kalashnikov USA talks about new products on display at Shot Show 2019 in Las Vegas.
SHOT Show 2019: Astronaut Knife M-1
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, Case, the maker of the Astronaut Knife M-1, debuted their commemorative model marking the event at SHOT Show 2019 in Las Vegas. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
World of Concrete Day 2 boasts several competitions
Several competitions, including the Apprentice Masonry Skills Challenge for first-year competitors, highlight Day 2 of the World of Concrete show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Massive trucks make appearance at World of Concrete
World of Concrete exhibitors discuss the steps to getting giant vehicles inside the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SHOT Show 2019 Day 1
SHOT Show -- Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show -- kicked off Tuesday, Jan 23, at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas with more than 58,000 expected to visit the four-day show. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SHOT Show 2019 opening
SHOT Show -- Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show -- opened Tuesday, Jan. 22, at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas with 15,000 firearms. More than 58,000 people are expected to attend the industry’s biggest show. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Housing development at former Great Mall of Las Vegas site
The Las Vegas City Council approved plans for hundreds of homes on the former Great Mall of Las Vegas site in the northwest valley. The mall was proposed during the mid-2000s real estate bubble and was supposed to be at least 2 million square feet. But it was never built, and the land was lost to foreclosure during the recession. City documents now show plans for 303 houses and 491 apartments.
Mikita shows their tools at World of Concrete
Mikita allowed conventioneers to demo all their tools used in concrete at their outdoor booth at the World of Concrete show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
World of Concrete hits Las Vegas Covention Center
The World of Concrete show opens it’s 44th year featuring every type of concrete and masonry product. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
SHOT Show 2019: Zippo, HeatBank 9s
Zippo unveiled their rechargeable hand warmer, the HeatBank 9S at SHOT Show 2019 in Las Vegas.
World of Concrete attendees on the border wall
Attendees at the 2019 World of Concrete convention discuss the best building materials if a wall were to be built along the U.S. border. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Xtreme Manufacturing and Snorkel at World of Concrete
World of Concrete boasts 1,600 exhibitors across 745,000 net square feet at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
CAT Smartphones displayed at World of Concrete 2019
CAT phones for trade workers on display at the 2019 World of Concrete convention. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More woman-focused workwear coming to market
Carhartt Company Gear senior brand manager Katelyn Donah discusses a growing percentage of women in skilled trade professions. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SHOT Show: Testing firearms at Boulder City range
SHOT Show attendees on Monday tested the latest firearms at Boulder City Rifle and Pistol Club. The show officially opens at Sands Expo & Convention Center on
ad-high_impact_4
More in Super Bowl
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Super Bowl Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
You May Like

You May Like