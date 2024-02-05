48°F
Super Bowl

Super Bowl committee, NFL welcome the world to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 5, 2024 - 10:03 am
 
Allegiant Stadium is seen dressed up for the Super Bowl on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. ...
Allegiant Stadium is seen dressed up for the Super Bowl on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

It’s officially Super Bowl week in Las Vegas.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers arrived Sunday to get ready for the big game Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

Mandalay Bay hosted an official Super Bowl welcome press conference Monday morning.

Wayne Newton joined Gov. Joe Lombardo, NFL Executive Vice President Peter O’Reilly and local government officials and representatives of the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee at the podium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

