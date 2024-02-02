Super Bowl Experience ‘NFL theme park’ will test fans’ football skills

The 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas will have plenty of events tied to it over the course of the week leading up to the Big Game, but none more family-friendly than the NFL Experience.

NFL football fans participate in the Super Bowl Experience, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Phoenix. Super Bowl LVII will be played in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb 12. (AP Photo/Matt York)

A participant throws a football in a passing exhibit at the Super Bowl Experience, the opening day for fans, leading up to the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game in Phoenix, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas will have plenty of events tied to it over the course of the week leading up to the Big Game, but none more family-friendly than the NFL Experience.

Likened as an “NFL theme park” by officials, the event takes place at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center Wednesday-Saturday, NFL fans of all ages can be immersed in all things football, just across Interstate 15 where the Super Bowl will go down Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

The space will feature 15 activities ranging from the 40-yard dash, field goal kicking, combine obstacle course, vertical jump and bench press to non-football fun including two pickleball courts, fans will have plenty to choose from.

“Everything, whether you’re 6 years old or 70 years old, you wanted to do as an NFL fan,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president, club business, international and league events. “Run the 40 (yard dash) against an LED wall against some of the fastest players in the NFL. Kick a field goal and realize how incredibly hard it is.”

There are also 22 sponsor spaces, 18 exhibits and four retail locations within the convention center space.

Various NFL players will also be part of meet-and-greets and autograph sessions, fans can take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and view rings for every Super Bowl in years past.

There will be plenty of shopping opportunities as well, with exclusive merchandise available, including Super Bowl halftime performer, Usher, and his limited edition items.

“You go in there and it is a spectacle of stimulation related to football,” O’Reilly said.

Before heading to NFL Experience or any other NFL sanctioned event tied to the Super Bowl, officials urge fans to download the NFL OnePass app.

“The app is a great place to go and get a bunch of information about Super Bowl week and Super Bowl game day,” said Katie Keenan, vice president of

Southern Nevada locals looking to check out the Super Bowl Experience are urged to do so on Wednesday or Thursday. Tickets on Wednesday are $25, with prices jumping top $50 Thursday-Saturday. Each day children 12 and under are free.

“We know the city will get that much more bustling on Friday and Saturday,” O’Reilly said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.