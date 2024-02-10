Super Bowl field moved into Allegiant Stadium

Two days before the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers meet in Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium, the field tray was moved inside the building.

Allegiant Stadium's field tray moved inside the facility ahead of Super Bowl 58, as seen on Feb. 09, 2024. (Nick Pappas, NFL field director)

Allegiant Stadium’s field tray was moved inside Friday morning for Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Chiefs and 49ers, according to a social media post by NFL field director Nick Pappas.

“Some nice shelter from the unusual Vegas rain & cooler temps we’ve been experiencing,” Pappas wrote on X. “Maintenance & prep continue.”

The Las Vegas Valley saw multiple days of rain this week. Harry Reid International Airport recorded 0.37 inches of rain Monday, breaking the Feb. 5 record of 0.33 inches set in 1948, the National Weather Service reported.

The NFL began taking over the stadium in early January, after the Raiders’ season finale, and resodded the home natural grass turf from the season. The Super Bowl field has been in place at Allegiant Stadium since mid-January.

The 4-feet-deep, 9,500-ton tray is stationed outside when not in use to allow for the grass to get the sunshine needed to promote grass growth. The tray includes an irrigation system, a drainage collection system and a soil growth medium.

The massive field tray is moved inside the stadium via 13 rails powered by 72 electric motors. The tray enters the facility through a 14-feet-by-240-feet opening on the south end of the stadium.

It takes about 65 minutes for the tray to be moved into Allegiant Stadium.

The Super Bowl field was scheduled to receive a fresh paint job Friday night.

