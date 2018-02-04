Super Bowl LII prop bets as they happen — LIVE BLOG

Can’t keep track of all the prop bets you made? Follow our Review-Journal prop bets blog during Super Bowl LII at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Official balls for the NFL Super Bowl LII football game are seen at the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. The New England Patriots will play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, in Minneapolis, MN. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Can’t keep track of all the prop bets you made? Follow our Review-Journal prop bets blog during Super Bowl LII at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

RJ NFL writer Gilbert Manzano will be tweeting out the winning prop bets. He can’t promise that he will mention all 1,000-plus props, but he’ll mention the popular ones like the over-under on how long Pink takes to sing the national anthem.

He’ll definitely tweet out the prop bets that feature the Golden Knights like will VGK and the Capitals combine for more goals scored than the receptions Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola recorded during the Super Bowl.

Follow below for our prop bets play-by-play coverage: A Twitter List by RJ_Sports