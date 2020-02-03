Super Bowl LIV halftime line opens at pick’em, total 27

An MGM Resorts bettor lost a $500,000 wager on the first-half over 26½ and a $50,000 bet on the first-quarter over 10½ (Chiefs led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter).

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a play the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are tied 10-10 at halftime of Super Bowl LIV.

The second-half line opened at pick’em at William Hill sportsbook and the total is 27. The numbers were the same at the Westgate and Circa, with the Chiefs at -120.

The 49ers get the ball first in the second half.

An MGM Resorts bettor lost a $500,000 wager on the first-half over 26½ and a $50,000 bet on the first-quarter over 10½ (Chiefs led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter). The gambler pushed a $500,000 money-line bet on the 49ers in the first half.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.