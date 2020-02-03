70°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Super Bowl LIV

Super Bowl LIV halftime line opens at pick’em, total 27

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2020 - 5:21 pm
 

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are tied 10-10 at halftime of Super Bowl LIV.

The second-half line opened at pick’em at William Hill sportsbook and the total is 27. The numbers were the same at the Westgate and Circa, with the Chiefs at -120.

The 49ers get the ball first in the second half.

An MGM Resorts bettor lost a $500,000 wager on the first-half over 26½ and a $50,000 bet on the first-quarter over 10½ (Chiefs led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter). The gambler pushed a $500,000 money-line bet on the 49ers in the first half.

