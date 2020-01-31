65°F
Super Bowl LIV

Super Bowl total dips at Las Vegas sportsbooks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 31, 2020 - 1:43 pm
 
Updated January 31, 2020 - 1:51 pm

The total for Sunday’s Super Bowl dipped a bit Friday at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

Seven books remained at the weeklong consensus of 54½, but five books — Caesars, CG Technology, Circa Sports, MGM Resorts and Station Casinos — were down to 54 on Friday afternoon.

No books were offering 55, which had been available at a few shops throughout the week.

The Chiefs remain a 1-point favorite at seven sportsbooks. Five others offer Chiefs -1½, though 49ers bettors have to lay -120 at Wynn and Treasure Island.

The South Point went to a dime line (reduced juice) on the money line, resulting in the best price on best sides around town, Chiefs -118 and 49ers +108.

Meanwhile, big bets continued to roll in.

South Point oddsmaker Jimmy Vaccaro posted a ticket on Twitter that showed a $75,000 bet on Chiefs -1 to win $68,181.80.

CG Technology took a $100,000 bet to win $91,000 on under 54½. MGM took $450,000 to win $100,000 on an alternative total of over 42½ at -450.

