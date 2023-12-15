Super Bowl weekend creating ‘historical’ room demand for Caesars

Super Bowl weekend is on track to be one of the biggest weekends on record for Caesars Entertainment and its multiple Las Vegas properties.

Jeremy Aguero (left), principal analyst with Applied Analysis, Sean McBurney, regional president of Caesars Entertainment, and Nicki Ewell, NFL senior director of events, discuss the business behind the 2024 Super Bowl on Saturday Oct. 14, 2023, at Nobu Hotel in Caesars Palace. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

Jeremy Aguero (left), principal analyst with Applied Analysis, Sean McBurney, regional president of Caesars Entertainment, Nicki Ewell, NFL senior director of events, Steve Hill, LVCVA president and CEO, and Sam Joffray, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee, discuss the business behind the 2024 Super Bowl on Saturday Oct. 14, 2023, at Nobu Hotel in Caesars Palace. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

Following Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend and the historic demand it created, the Super Bowl is expected to surpass that, Sean McBurney, regional president at Caesars Entertainment, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal at a recent Super Bowl event.

“I’ve been working for Caesars for 17 years and have been in Las Vegas for 17 years and frankly, the demand we’re seeing for Super Bowl is unlike anything we have ever seen before in Las Vegas,” McBurney said.

Before Super Bowl rolls around in February, Las Vegas will host its annual New Year’s Eve bash on the Strip. That holiday weekend also is tracking well for Caesars.

“We’re going to get through New Year’s, which is always a historical peak for us, and it looks as busy as ever,” McBurney said.

Caesars operates Harrah’s, Caesars Palace, The Linq Hotel, the Flamingo, Horseshoe Las Vegas, The Cromwell, Paris Las Vegas and Planet Hollywood.

“We have eight properties on the Strip, and all of them are seeing historical levels of demand,” McBurney said. “While we’re the (NFL) host hotel at Caesars Palace, the demand we’re seeing across all of our resorts is unlike anything we’ve ever seen.”

A three-night stay (Feb. 9-Feb. 12) at Caesars’ Las Vegas properties will run a guest between $1,663.11 and $3,089.43 during Super Bowl weekend, according to prices listed Thursday .

Here are the cheapest advertised rooms for the three-night stay for two guests at Caesars Entertainment properties. All require patrons to pay in full upon booking and are noted to be nonrefundable purchases:

— Harrah’s: $1,663.11

— Flamingo: $1,697.13

— Horseshoe: $1,731.14

— The Linq: $1,969.24

— Planet Hollywood: $2,023.66

— Paris: $2,420.49

— The Cromwell: $3,089.43

Caesars Palace is the NFL’s headquarters hotel, and no rooms were noted to be available during the selected dates.

With Las Vegas already a go-to destination on any given year for fans to watch the Super Bowl at the various sportsbooks and events centers, hosting the game in the city for the first time is expected to double the economic impact of the weekend.

Jeremy Aguero, principal with Applied Analysis, projects that on top of the $500 million that Super Bowl weekends in Las Vegas generate during a non-hosting year, the game being held in Las Vegas will help generate an additional $600 million to $700 million.

The Super Bowl is more than just the game. There are dozens of official NFL events and dozens of other happenings taking place in Las Vegas that week that will help make it a projected $1 billion weekend.

With the abundance of event spaces, nightclubs, restaurants and other areas that can host large crowds, McBurney expects Las Vegas to take Super Bowl week to the next level.

“Nobody throws a party like Las Vegas, and if you go to any city that’s ever hosted a Super Bowl, the amount of activities, the amount of programming is extraordinary, and you should expect that to be taken to the next level in Las Vegas,” McBurney said. “We have all of our celebrity partners coming in and they’re excited to do activations that are brought on by the Super Bowl. The facilities and amenities that we have are unlike any city in the world. When you think of all the nightlife opportunities, all of the viewing experiences that we can have at Gordon, Nobu and Giada, it’s going to be an unbelievable weekend.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.