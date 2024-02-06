Sustained success difficult in NFL, but Chiefs make it look easy

The Kansas City Chiefs have reached their fourth Super Bowl in five years and are trying to become the first repeat NFL champions since the 2003-04 seasons.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talks with the news media at Westin Lake Las Vegas in Henderson on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Chiefs have broken through in an era of professional football that practically discourages dynasties.

And as they sit smack in the middle of an epic run of two Super Bowl championships and four Super Bowl appearances over the past five seasons, it’s fair to wonder how.

Almost every NFL rule and process — the salary cap, how the draft order is determined and how the schedule is formulated — is designed to trip up a would-be dynasty.

Yet the Chiefs keep rolling along, with a chance to become the first repeat Super Bowl champions since the New England Patriots in the 2003-04 seasons. And as frustrating as that might be to the Chiefs’ foes, it’s easy to imagine them following up their Super Bowl 58 appearance with another one next season.

How is it possible?

“First off, you’ve got to keep your core group of guys,” said tight end Travis Kelce, one of Kansas City’s foundational pieces along with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive lineman Chris Jones.

Kelce pointed to the commitment of general manager Brett Veach and owner Clark Hunt to do what it takes to make that happen. But he also tips his cap to coach Andy Reid.

“He’s the one that kind of channels everything in the right direction,” Kelce said. “He has a great formula to success.”

The synergy created among personnel, coaching and ownership fuels the operation, Kelce said. Then it’s on the players to buy in and lock in.

“I think once you have that in place, as long as you bring the right mentality to keep the distractions outside the building, you can have success year in and year out,” he said.

And as safety Justin Reid pointed out, Veach’s ability to hit on draft picks to build around the core is second to none. No one resets and reloads like the Chiefs, who continually draft and develop young, inexpensive players.

“We have the second-youngest roster on the defensive side of the ball,” Justin Reid said. “And when you’re able to be that young and have so many players on their first contracts contributes to the type of success we’re having. It just opens the door to keep players like Patrick and Travis and Chris Jones, all the star power, and keep them on the roster.”

Many a talented team has sabotaged itself with arrogance or tried to skip some steps along the way — especially after experiencing the highest of highs, only to have to start all over a few months later.

The Chiefs have managed to avoid those mental pitfalls.

“Just show up every day thinking about the now,” Kelce said. “You don’t think too much about the future. Obviously you have to prepare for what’s ahead, but also not harp on the past is the biggest thing. It’s the type of mentality you have to have in this type of business.”

Part of which requires targeting the greatest goals, an approach the Chiefs start with every season.

“It’s what we expect,” Justin Reid said. “Not in an entitled way. But in a confident way though the type of training we put in through the offseason.”

At this point, who can argue?

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.