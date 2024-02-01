Taylor Swift inspires Super Bowl cocktail on Las Vegas Strip

The Grammy-winning singer is expected at the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

During Super Bowl week, Chéri Rooftop at Paris Las Vegas on the Strip is serving a Red Lip Classic cocktail that pays homage to singer Taylor Swift's signature maquillage. (Sabin Orr)

She’s got that red lip, classic thing that you like …

And during Super Bowl week, Chéri Rooftop will serve its own Red Lip Classic: a Taylor Swift-themed cocktail mingling Malibu Rum, Amaretto Disaronno and Baileys Strawberries & Cream liqueur.

The $20 Red Lip Classic takes its name, of course, from the singer’s famously red lips that keep maquillage fans across the world speculating about exact shades.

Chéri Rooftop is the new nightclub and lounge, with a 9,000-square-foot terrace, nestled beneath the curving base of the replica Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas.

Beginning at 2 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday, the lounge is also offering a viewing party with a hosted bar, game day foods and a dessert station. Pricing/reservations: cherirooftop.com.

Swifties wearing red lipstick who order the cocktail can leave traces of their own red lips on the glass. Classic.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.