The Kansas City Chiefs are your Super Bowl LIV champions
Trailing by 10 points to the San Francisco 49ers with just over eight minutes left, Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs on three touchdown drives in a thrilling comeback win.
MIAMI — Trailing by 10 points with just over eight minutes remaining in Super Bowl LIV, the Kansas City Chiefs turned things over to Patrick Mahomes.
He did not disappoint.
Mahomes directed the Chiefs on two touchdown drives in less than six minutes to lead the Chiefs to a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
It was Kansas City’s first Super Bowl championship in 50 years.
Mahomes finished with 286 yards on 26-of-41 passes and two touchdowns. He overcame two uncharacteristic interceptions — his first two-pick game since 2018 — on his way to the comeback win.
Mahomes completed 10 of his 16 fourth-quarter passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-clincher on a 5-yard pass to Damien Williams to go up 24-20.
