Super Bowl LIV

The Kansas City Chiefs are your Super Bowl LIV champions

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2020 - 7:15 pm
 

MIAMI — Trailing by 10 points with just over eight minutes remaining in Super Bowl LIV, the Kansas City Chiefs turned things over to Patrick Mahomes.

He did not disappoint.

Mahomes directed the Chiefs on two touchdown drives in less than six minutes to lead the Chiefs to a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

It was Kansas City’s first Super Bowl championship in 50 years.

Mahomes finished with 286 yards on 26-of-41 passes and two touchdowns. He overcame two uncharacteristic interceptions — his first two-pick game since 2018 — on his way to the comeback win.

Mahomes completed 10 of his 16 fourth-quarter passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-clincher on a 5-yard pass to Damien Williams to go up 24-20.

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira dazzle during exuberant halftime show
By David Bauder The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Seizing their opportunity to make a cultural statement, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira infused the Super Bowl halftime show with an exuberance and joy that celebrated their Latina heritage.

A message appears on stage warning concertgoers of extreme weather at the Pepsi Zero Sugar Supe ...
Rainstorm creates problems for pre-Super Bowl festivities
By Kelli Kennedy The Associated Press

Torrential rains in Miami overshadowed rapper Post Malone’s pre-Super Bowl show, ultimately shutting down the red carpet and delaying his set until the early morning hours of Saturday. Nearby, the weather forced Harry Styles to cancel his show.

San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers, left, tosses a ball to players duri ...
Super Bowl line holds steady on eve of game
By / RJ

The Kansas City Chiefs remain favorites of 1 or 1½ points over the San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas sportsbooks, while the total continued its downward trajectory.