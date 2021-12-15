‘The Super Bowl is coming’: Las Vegas officially awarded Super Bowl LVIII

The NFL on Wednesday officially awarded Super Bowl LVIII to Las Vegas. The city is becoming a hotbed for big NFL events, with the Super Bowl joining the Pro Bowl in February and April’s NFL draft.

Raiders owner Mark Davis speaks during a press conference at Allegiant Stadium after the NFL officially awarded Super Bowl LVIII to Las Vegas on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

DALLAS — The NFL on Wednesday officially awarded Super Bowl LVIII to Las Vegas. The vote from NFL owners was unanimous. The game is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024.

Super Bowl LVIII was originally slated to be played in New Orleans on Feb. 4, 2024. But when the NFL recently added a 17th game and pushed its season forward by one week — including its season-ending championship game — it created a conflict with Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans. As a result, New Orleans gave up hosting duties in 2024 and was awarded Super Bowl LIX in 2025.

That created an opportunity for Las Vegas, the NFL’s newest market and home to Allegiant Stadium. The decision was first reported Monday by the Review-Journal.

Las Vegas is quickly becoming a hotbed for big NFL events, with the Super Bowl joining the Pro Bowl in February and April’s NFL draft.

For more about Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, visit lvrj.com/SB58.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.