Tickets to Super Bowl in Las Vegas are more expensive than they’ve ever been

An aerial view of Allegiant Stadium, dressed up for the Super Bowl, on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

TheStreet’s J.D. Durkin brings the latest business headlines from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as markets close for trading Monday, January 29.

Full Video Transcript Below:

J.D. DURKIN: I’m J.D. Durkin, reporting from the New York Stock Exchange.

Stocks were in the green to close out today’s session. The Dow closed up 220 points, the Nasdaq closed up over 1 percent, and the S&P closed seven-tenths of a percent higher after reaching a fresh record high during intraday trading.

Investors are looking ahead to Tuesday when the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting kicks off. Markets are widely expecting the Fed to hold rates steady, with interest rate cuts expected in March. The last time the Fed raised rates was in July 2023.

In other news, if you’re hoping to attend Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, it’s going to cost you. According to TickPick, it is already the most expensive Super Bowl ticket to date.

The get-in price on the website, which is the cheapest ticket up for sale, is currently $8,000. The cheapest ticket at this time last year would have run you just under $6,000. But, again, that’s just the price to get in the building. The average ticket price currently sits at around $9,800 – about 70 percent more expensive than what a ticket cost in 2023.

Could the sky-high prices be due to the fact that attendees might catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift? Maybe. But TickPick co-CEO Brett Goldberg told CNN that a big reason is simply where the game is being held. Goldberg said heading to Vegas is quote “turning a three-hour game into a week full of festivities for fans attending.”

If prices hold, Super Bowl 58 would easily surpass 2020’s game for the most expensive ticket, which had an average purchase price of more than $6,300. And if you’re holding out hope that you might find a bargain over the next two weeks – Goldberg says he wouldn’t count on it.

That’ll do it for your daily briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m J.D. Durkin with TheStreet.