Super Bowl

UFC president preparing ‘best card that’s ever been built’ — VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2024 - 11:23 am
 
UFC president Dana White answers a question at a news conference following the UFC 285 fight ca ...
UFC president Dana White answers a question at a news conference following the UFC 285 fight card at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

UFC President Dana White said he will enjoy Super Bowl 58 from the comforts of his own home.

Well, most of the game.

“I have to run in at the end of the first quarter and film something and then go back to my house,” White told the Review-Journal during an appearance on radio row Wednesday at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. “You got to do what you got to do. I have a box over (at Allegiant Stadium) and I’m not going near that place on Sunday.”

White is taking in the Super Bowl festivities this week. He’s also putting the final touches on the UFC 300 card at T-Mobile Arena on April 13.

“I want to deliver the best card that’s ever been built,” White said of UFC 300. “If you look at every fight on the card right now, it could be a main event.”

Also on White’s radar: Planning a UFC event at The Sphere on Sept. 14 during Mexican Independence Day weekend. White said the event, which would be the first sporting event at The Sphere, is a can’t miss.

“Wait (until) you see what we do at The Sphere,” White said. “I am going to put on the greatest live sporting event anyone has ever seen. If you are Mexican — it’s for Mexican Independence Day — you have to be at this event live.”

White, who’s lived in Las Vegas since the 1970s, talked more about UFC and the rise of Las Vegas as a sports city in the video above.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

