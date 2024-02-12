Usher, guests stage halftime show to remember at Las Vegas Super Bowl — PHOTOS

Usher and friends put on a halftime show worthy of the Entertainment Capital of the World at Super Bowl 58. Check out the photos.

Usher performs during halftime of Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Alicia Keys performs during halftime of Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Usher and Alicia Keys perform during halftime of Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Alicia Keys performs during halftime of Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Usher and Alicia Keys perform during halftime of Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dancers perform during halftime of Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Usher and special guests put on a halftime show worthy of the Entertainment Capital of the World at Super Bowl 58.

Joined by Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Will.I.Am, Lil Jon and Ludacris, the former Strip headliner ripped through his hits, much the the delight of the crowd in Allegiant Stadium and thos watching from home.

