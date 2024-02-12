48°F
Super Bowl

Usher, guests stage halftime show to remember at Las Vegas Super Bowl — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2024 - 6:36 pm
 
Usher performs during halftime of Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Usher performs during halftime of Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Usher performs during halftime of Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Usher performs during halftime of Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Usher performs during halftime of Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Usher performs during halftime of Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Usher performs during halftime of Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Alicia Keys performs during halftime of Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Usher and Alicia Keys perform during halftime of Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Alicia Keys performs during halftime of Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Usher and Alicia Keys perform during halftime of Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Usher performs during halftime of Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Usher performs during halftime of Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Usher performs during halftime of Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Usher performs during halftime of Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Usher performs during halftime of Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Dancers perform during halftime of Super Bowl 58 Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Usher and special guests put on a halftime show worthy of the Entertainment Capital of the World at Super Bowl 58.

Joined by Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Will.I.Am, Lil Jon and Ludacris, the former Strip headliner ripped through his hits, much the the delight of the crowd in Allegiant Stadium and thos watching from home.

Check out the photos here.

