Veteran kicker Ryan Succop solidifies Buccaneers’ special teams

As the 256th and final pick in the 2009 NFL draft, Ryan Succop was once Mr. Irrelevant.

As the place-kicker for the NFC champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he’s not irrelevant anymore ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“That’s something that you dream about ever since you start playing football,” Succop said. “After 12 years, this is my first time getting to play in the big game, and that’s something I feel very blessed to be able to do.”

Succop has enjoyed a resurgent season with the Buccaneers, all while stabilizing their special teams with his reliable right leg. The 34-year-old missed 10 games in 2019 as a member of the Tennessee Titans, and a knee injury comprised his effectiveness in those he did play — limiting him to 1 of 6 on field-goal attempts.

But he was healthy this season and converted 28 of 31 tries during the regular season and 8 of 8 during the postseason.

Succop’s field-goal percentage of 90.9 ranked sixth among kickers with at least 30 attempts. The Buccaneers are well aware of his value after a 2019 season in which their kicker, Matt Gay, made 77.1 percent of his attempts.

“He’s a true professional. You can’t ask for more,” Buccaneers special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong said of Succop. “He’s a serious guy. He takes his profession very serious. He’s a pleasure because he’s the same guy every day. A true pro.”

Finding his footing

Succop hails from Hickory, North Carolina, where he thrived as a soccer player before shifting his focus to football. He was the only kicker to whom legendary football coach Lou Holtz personally extended a scholarship offer. Holtz, then of South Carolina, retired before Succop arrived.

But the kicker stayed true to his commitment and played four years for the Gamecocks, handling kickoff, field-goal and punting responsibilities. It wasn’t until his senior season of 2008 that he focused on field goals full time, under the direction of former South Carolina special teams coach Ray Rychleski.

“He wasn’t a true punter. He was a true kickoff, field-goal guy,” said Rychleski, who also coached Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker at Georgia Tech. “He wanted to focus in on those two things, especially during his senior year. … It was just the right thing to do.”

Succop led the Southeastern Conference with 20 field goals during his senior season and showcased enough talent to warrant the final selection in the 2009 draft by the Chiefs. He played five seasons for them and six for the Titans, converting 83.6 percent of his field goals during his first 10 healthy seasons.

His right knee didn’t respond to a surgical procedure after the 2018 season, though, prompting the struggles in 2019 and uncertainty before the 2020 season.

“It was certainly some adversity,” Succop said. “Anytime you try to come back from an injury and you don’t come back the way that you want to, it can be frustrating.”

But he rehabilitated during the offseason with Atlanta Falcons tight end, friend and neighbor Luke Stocker, emerging healthy enough to sign with Tampa Bay on Sept. 1.

He secured his spot after a few practices and is ready for Super Bowl Sunday.

“It’s been an amazing year,” he said.

