What the Chiefs said after Super Bowl 58: ‘Las Vegas is phenomenal’

The Kansas City Chiefs offered their thoughts on everything from the team’s legacy to their Las Vegas accommodations after winning Super Bowl 58 on Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) huddles with teammates before the start of Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Here’s what Chiefs players and coaches had to say after winning Super Bowl 58 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:

Coach Andy Reid

“It’s a little bit surreal. Back to back is rare for this football team and this organization. I don’t know what a dynasty is. You guys have the thesaurus, so you can figure it out. It’s a great win because I know how hard it is to do and how hard the season was. The ups and downs of the season and how proud I am of the guys for just hanging with each other and staying positive with each other. The young guys grew up, and nobody ever pointed fingers at the offense when the offense was growing. It all kind of came together during the playoffs and worked out well.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

“I can’t even explain what was going through my mind. It was just extreme joy. Didn’t even know where to go. Just so much excitement, man. I’m so proud of the team, so proud of the guys that battle to the very end. That was the microcosm of our season. I said it and then everybody came together, and we were able to get the win.”

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman

“When I saw the corner back up (before the game-winning touchdown), I knew I was going to get the ball, caught the football and I blacked out. I’m not going to lie, I blacked out. I seen Pat running towards me, and I’m thinking, ‘We just won.’ I understand now, and after that, the rest is history.”

Tight end Travis Kelce

”Never a doubt in my mind, baby. Never a doubt in my mind. We knew when they had to kick a field goal (in overtime) that it was on us. We got the best quarterback in the league. We got the best offensive mind in the league. And we got the most determination out of any team in the NFL, and you saw all of that today, man.”

Defensive tackle Chris Jones

“This (defense) is a special unit, for the guys in the room, for the relationships we were able to establish, and (defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo), man, Spaggs has been amazing. His wife moved to Kansas City this year, and I think it transformed our whole defense.”

Safety Justin Reid

“Man, I’m on such a high. You just think back to the journey that we went through this year as a team. There was a point this season where everybody left us for dead, and we were on our own. We never failed, we never faltered. We stuck together as a team. We never lost faith in each other.”

Linebacker Nick Bolton

“Yeah, I think it’s still settling in a little bit. It’s still surreal. The first one you win, it’s amazing. And the second one you come back to go back to back, man, it’s just, you don’t even know how to put it in words, man.”

Guard Trey Smith

“Las Vegas is phenomenal. From the stores, to the city and to the ambiance. They put us really far away, at Lake Las Vegas, but we still didn’t mind the drive. I’m not a big gambler at all, so I lose out on probably about half the experience, but it’s a beautiful city. It’s a great city, and it’s a fun place.”

