When might Las Vegas host another Super Bowl?

The Raiders and Las Vegas submitted a letter of intent to the NFL to host a Super Bowl in 2029, 2030 or 2031 at Allegiant Stadium, the site of Super Bowl 58.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl 58 in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Usher performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Usher performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An entertainer in a mirrored suit poses for a photo outside of Allegiant Stadium before Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A group of Kansas City Chiefs fans embraces after their team won their second consecutive NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The field is seen during Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Usher performs during the halftime show as the 49ers take on the Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

49ers and Chiefs fans arrive at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before their teams complete in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

49ers and Chiefs fans arrive at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before their teams complete in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

An entertainer performs for 49ers and Chiefs fans arriving at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before their teams complete in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

49ers fans Jerry and Leah Torres of Hayward, Calif. celebrate outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before their team takes on the Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

49ers and Chiefs fans arrive at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before their teams complete in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

49ers and Chiefs fans arrive at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before their teams complete in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Chiefs fans sisters Margie Morrison of Kansas City, left, and Amy Glynn of Boise, Idaho celebrate outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before their team takes on the 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

49ers fans pose on one side of a Welcome to Las Vegas sign replica while Chiefs fans pose on the other outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas ahead the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Air Force Thunderbirds' F-16s fly over Allegiant Stadium during the kickoff of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One year after hosting its first Super Bowl, Las Vegas is ready to open its arms to the biggest sporting event in North America again.

The Raiders and Las Vegas have submitted a letter of intent to the NFL to host a Super Bowl in 2029, 2030 or 2031 at Allegiant Stadium, the site of Super Bowl 58.

The letter of intent was in response to the NFL reaching out to the Raiders and Las Vegas to gauge their interest in being a host city during that time frame.

That’s consistent with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s comments after Super Bowl 58. He praised the city’s efforts as a host and made it clear it was only a matter of time before the game returned.

“The NFL looks forward to coming back,” Goodell said.

Less than a year later, the league is assessing the interest of Las Vegas to serve as the host city. By already earmarking a specific window, the NFL is sending a strong message that it is eager to return to Southern Nevada as soon as possible.

Las Vegas is equally eager to oblige.

“We certainly said ’29, ’30 and ’31, we are very interested in any and all of those years,” said Steve Hill, chief executive officer and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The NFL and the Raiders did not respond to a request for comment.

Timeline

The league typically awards Super Bowl sites four years in advance. If that timeline remains intact, news about another Las Vegas Super Bowl could be announced this year.

Atlanta was awarded the 2028 Super Bowl at the NFL’s fall meetings in October. Los Angeles was named the 2027 Super Bowl host at the league’s 2023 December winter meetings.

In the past, the league has announced Super Bowl sites in multiple-year groupings.

Super Bowl 59 is Sunday at the Superdome in New Orleans. Super Bowl 60 will be at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, followed by SoFi Stadium and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

If it was up to Las Vegas, the game would be an annual event in the city. That’s a consistent message Hill has relayed to the NFL during their frequent talks.

“Understanding that we’re kind of kidding, although we’re not really kidding,” Hill said. “If they wanted to do the Super Bowl here every year, we will do it here every year.”

Las Vegas and the Raiders have also expressed interest in hosting the Pro Bowl during that time frame.

Impact on Las Vegas

It makes sense that the Raiders and Las Vegas would welcome another chance to host the Super Bowl. By all measures, Las Vegas put on a spectacular show for Super Bowl 58 and benefited from a financial windfall estimated at $1 billion.

According to a Super Bowl statistical recap posted on the official website of the City of Las Vegas, “an estimated 330,000 visitors were expected in Southern Nevada during Super Bowl weekend for the festivities and activities, including 62,000 fans who attended the game. The influx of visitors for the game was evident in the number of travelers at Harry Reid International Airport the Monday after the game, when the Transportation Security Administration screened an all-time single-day record of nearly 104,000 passengers.”

To put that in perspective, the LVCVA projected that 316,000 people would visit Las Vegas this weekend. That’s a 4 percent decline from when the city hosted Super Bowl 58.

The report also pointed out how the record-breaking average of 123.4 million domestic and international viewers that watched Super Bowl 58 gave Las Vegas “a bigger reach to potential visitors.” And that the event generated 5 billion impressions through 14,000 news stories.

“The event itself is great and fun and exactly what allows us to show off,” Hill said. “And it’s basically the best marketing opportunity that we can possibly have. And that marketing is virtually free.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.