Where to watch the 2025 Super Bowl in Las Vegas

From free events to viewing packages, venues around the Las Vegas Valley are offering several ways to cheer on either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles.

Las Vegas has plenty of Super Bowl party options for football fans on Feb. 9.

Whether you are rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles, there are several venues available to watch the Big Game. Here are some watch parties offering food, drinks and giveaways.

Central Las Vegas

Area15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive, is offering a viewing party for ages 21 and older in The Portal with an all-you-can-eat menu and 3-hour open bar for $120; doors open at 2 p.m. area15.com

Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas, 4510 Paradise Road, offers an open bar and all-you-can-eat feast from 12:30 p.m. until the end of the game. Seating starts at 11 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Advance tickets start at $185 (tickets at the door start at $215). hofbrauhauslasvegas.com

Mabel’s Bar & Q at Palms, 4321 W. Flamingo Road, is offering all-you-can-eat buffet, select draft pitchers, beer buckets and cocktails, themed giveaways and more, for $175; doors open at 2 p.m. To-go orders are also available ranging from $35 to $280. palms.com

Rio, 3700 W. Flamingo Road, features a game day package starting at $125 for viewing in the Rio Event Stage with couch seating, bucket of assorted beers or seltzers and three game-day cocktails. The Wow Theater VIP Package starts at $250 with all-you-can-eat and drink options, doors open at 2:30 p.m. General admission access is available for both parties. The game will be also played at Luckley Tavern & Grill, Lapa Lounge, Shutters Bar and the William Hill Sportsbook. riolasvegas.com

Tailgate Social at Palace Station, 2411 W. Sahara Ave., opens its doors at 2 p.m. for an elevated game-day experience, with a $195 food and beverage minimum per person. Reservations are available at tailgatesociallv.com.

Downtown Las Vegas

Circa, 8 Fremont St., offers viewings at Stadium Swim (tickets start at $125), in the Sportsbook (tickets start at $500) and the Galaxy Watch Zone (tickets start at $350), and a private viewing experience. circalasvegas.com

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, 200 S. Third St., the free 21 and older event features bleacher seating on a first-come, first-served basis and standing room only on Third Street. Table seating is available to reserve for a beverage minimum starting at $100. dlvec.com

El Cortez, 600 E. Fremont St., is offering a watch party with an all-you-can-eat buffet, two drink tickets and a seat in on of the viewing areas. Tickets are $75 before Feb. 2; regular tickets are $100. For tickets, call 702-474-3646. elcortezhotelcasino.com

Plaza, 1 Main St., offers three viewing parties: doors open at 2 p.m. for the Big Game viewing party in the Sierra Ballroom with a stadium food buffet, unlimited buckets of beer, cash bar and William Hill satellite betting stations, tickets start at $175; the VIP Viewing Party in the showroom has an open bar through the end of the game and an upscale food buffet that rotates options every 45 minutes, tickets start at $325; and the Sand Dollar Downtown viewing party has full cocktail, wine and beer menu available for purchase along with pizza from Pop Up Pizza, tickets start at $40. plazahotelcasino.com

Henderson

Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, has Borracha Mexican Cantina offering platters of shareable favorites, with a $135 food and beverage minimum, seating starts at 2 p.m. (borrachavegas.com).

North Las Vegas

The AMP at Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road, offers a free watch party with food and beverages available for purchase, with alcoholic options for ages 21 and older. Doors open at 2 p.m. Guests may bring blankets and chairs. Table reservations are available on a limited basis; call 702-633-2418. cityofnorthlasvegas.com

South Las Vegas

Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road, is offering food and drink specials at all casino bars and lounges. Flare Bar, Mermaid Lounge and Shady Grove Bar & Lounge have $2.50 draft beers (Modelo or Pacifico), $6 shots and $20 bucket of five beers (Modelo or Pacifico). silvertoncasino.com

Triple Crown Cigar Lounge at Town Square, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is offering a package that includes a $75 bar tab, tailgate buffet fare and VIP seating. Advance reservations can be made by emailing john@triplecrowncigarlounge.com or jared@triplecrowncigarlounge.com by Thursday. triplecrowncigarlounge.com

Southwest Las Vegas

Durango Resort, 6915 S. Durango Drive, has Bel-Aire Lounge offering an all-you-can-eat-and-drink feast with a menu changing at the start of each half, popcorn and candy at each table and a rolled ice-cream cart dessert experience. Tables start at $250 beverage minimum, with open seating and a-la-carte food and drink available (belaireloungelv.com). Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant offers a taco platter ($65) and a tailgate platter ($70), with a $165 food and beverage minimum; reservations are recommended at mijomexican.com.

Strip

The Cosmopolitan, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South, features CliQue Bar & Lounge with table reservations and a special menu (cliquelv.com), and The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails offers a buffet and drink specials (thebarbershoplv.com).

Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas, 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South, features an open bar, tray-passed hors d’oeuvres and reserved seating options starting at $225. beerpark.com

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian, 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is offering a four-course menu and all-inclusive seating packages starting at $200. To reserve seating, email events@blacktaplv.com. blacktap.com

Brooklyn Bowl at Linq Promenade, 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South, offers a buffet, draft beer, well drinks and house wine. General Admission tickets include table seating for $150 per person, plus 20% gratuity. Bowling lanes can also be reserved for $225 per person, with each lane limited to six people. Doors open at 2 p.m. for all viewing packages. brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas

Cheri Rooftop at Paris Las Vegas, 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South, hosts the Beer Park Sky Box with an open bar, game day bites and reserved rooftop seating, starting at 1 p.m. for $175 per person. cherirooftop.com.

Emmitt’s Vegas at Fashion Show Mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, seating begins at 2 p.m., with open bar starting at 3 p.m. and food starting at kickoff, the package starts at $200; seating is limited. emmittsvegas.com

Fashion Show Mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is hosting an all-ages free viewing party at the mall’s Great Hall from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. with gift bag offerings and entertainment. And, Happy Camper offers an all-you-can-eat experience until the end of the third quarter for $90; reservations are required. fslv.com

Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar at Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South, offers seating options starting at $200, with food, cocktails and more. flankerlv.com

House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South, offers table packages starting at 1:30 p.m. with entry to House of Blues Restaurant & Bar and B-Side Lounge with reserved VIP seating and a food and beverage table/seating minimum. Packages start at $175. The Music Hall offers VIP table seats with early access to the Music Hall at 1:30 p.m., reserved table seating, an unlimited buffet experience and all-you-can-drink package. Reserved mezzanine seating doors open at 2:15 p.m. and offer reserved, theater-style seating with an unlimited buffet, tickets start at $157.97. The Foundation Room offers VIP packages starting at $700. houseofblues.com/lasvegas

HyperX Arena at Luxor, 3900 Las Vegas Blvd. South, offers a premium seat with an open bar featuring liquor, beer and wine through the third quarter for $165; table options are available. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. hyperxarenalasvegas.com

Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club offers a free viewing party hosted by Gooch from 92.3 KOMP with giveaways, and food and drink specials at 3:30 p.m., doors open at noon, at the Linq Promenade, 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South. jimmykimmelscomedyclub.com

LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau, 2777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, offers food, beverage and seating options, doors open at 2 p.m. livnightclub.com/las-vegas

Proper Eats Food Hall at Aria, 3730 Las Vegas Blvd. South, offers an all-inclusive food and beverage package starting at $200. propereatslasvegas.com

Resorts World, 3000 Las Vegas Blvd. South, has Carversteak featuring an all-you-can-eat menu, premium cocktails, wine and beer; tickets start at $250 (carversteak.com). Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge has themed drink and menu packages with tables starting at $175 and reservations can be made online (gatsbysvegas.com). Eight Lounge has cocktail and cigar pairings and offers patio seating starting at $100, with indoor seating starting at $150 (eightloungelv.com).

Sahara, 2535 Las Vegas Blvd. South, offers a viewing party at Chickie’s & Pete’s Crabhouse and Sports Bar for $288.84 plus fees (includes a $225 food and beverage credit) with doors opening at 2 p.m. And, The Pool’s tailgate experience hosted by reggae band Common Kings and pregame featuring football legend Bo Jackson, with open bar from noon until halftime for $135 ($165 includes food stations), and access to seating. saharalasvegas.com

The Venetian, 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is offering viewing experiences at Yahoo Sportsbook powered by William Hill, Prestige Club Lounge, Chica (offers game-day toast, buckets of beer and shareable bites) Matteo’s Ristorante ($200 for a 3-hour dining experience), Yardbird Southern Table & Bar ($250 for unlimited appetizers, small plates, halftime buffet, bottomless beer, wine and spirits), HaSalon ($175 curated menu, excluding drinks), Electra Cocktail Club & Juliet Cocktail Club (food and beverage minimum starts at $200), Buddy V’s Ristorante ($150 for 2-hour unlimited bites and premium drinks), Brera osteria ($150 for 3-hours of unlimited bites and 2-hours of premium bar service), and Bouchon ($299 for all-you-can-eat menu and drawings each quarter). venetianlasvegas.com

Voltaire at The Venetian, 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South, offers two drink tickets, seating, food options and an open bar from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., for $300. During the game, cocktails ($12), buckets of beer ($50) and bottle packages will also be available, along with sliders, wings and more. voltairelv.com

Summerlin

Rouge Room at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., offers seats starting at $250 (food included) and a-la-carte drinks available. rougeroomlv.com

Multiple locations

PT’s Taverns locations offer food and drink specials, including pint specials of Bud Light and Michelob Ultra for $3, mini corn dogs for $5 and cheeseburger tots for $6. True Rewards Members play Big Game Squares leading up to the game, and all fans will have a chance to take home prizes. ptstaverns.com